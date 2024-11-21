High School

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows student: girls sports are ‘seen as a second thought’ after basketball season gets canceled

Adelynn Howell, one of those affected by cancellation of girls basketball season, talks about decision made, brings up deeper problems within sports

Dana Becker

A student athlete from one of the schools who canceled the upcoming varsity basketball season spoke out at a recent Board of Education meeting.
It’s hard to listen to the words of Adelynn Howell and not get choked up right alongside the Clarion-Goldfield/Dows sophomore.

Howell appeared at a recent Board of Education (thanks to The Wright County Reminder for the video) meeting to rely her feelings after the school decided to cancel the upcoming 2024-25 varsity girls basketball season at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows. The school is just one of several within the state of Iowa that has made the decision known before tipoff. 

“I’m one of those girls who tried to hold the sport,” Howell said. “It has been close to my heart. Basketball is an important part of my life and served as an outlet for me. Sadly, I can’t continue this season because of all the stress and sadness this has brought me. It’s too much to bear.”

Passionate CGD students, Addy Howell and Elliot Ennis, spoke at tonight’s CGD School Board Meeting. The pair expressed...

Howell was one of three freshmen listed on the varsity roster a season ago for the Cowgirls, who graduated five seniors. They were slated to return four juniors and three sophomores, but the numbers were deemed too small to field a varsity team. 

Instead, they would try and play a junior varsity schedule while also not allowing any student to compete for a neighboring school, which has been done in several programs. 

“I believe it is very important to have competition to push myself to become a better player and person,” Howell said. “The decision was made to not allow the few girls the opportunity to play at another school. A senior (Elliot Ennis) who has devoted her life to this sport (doesn’t have the chance to play her final year). Elliot and I have nothing but love for this sport.

“I am very disappointed in the school for not taking into consideration the feelings of actual players. Not a single person in this school has came to the girls and asked about how this has affected us. Personally, I am very crushed with only a JV team and feel demoted as a player and person.”

Howell played in all 21 games last season for Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, making nine starts. She recorded 26 points with 67 rebounds and 13 steals. The other player she mentioned, Ennis, is the daughter of Elizabeth Ennis, who served as head coach before stepping down after last year.

She continued, saying that she was approached to be an assistant coach with the JV team.

“I’m a player, not a coach,” Howell said. “I was told I would play an important part as an assistant coach, but I am 15 years old and that is not my duty or is it fair to me.”

Howell, who is involved in other sports and activities within the school, concluded her speech by bringing up what she feels is an even bigger problem at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows.

“The problem is girls sports are seen as a second thought,” Howell said. “In my 13 years at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, girls sports have never been as valued as much as boys sports. 

“It is sad and devastating to any girl in our school district.”

