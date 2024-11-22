Class 2A state championship: West Lyon dominates in claiming school’s sixth state title
CEDAR FALLS - One small mistake caused a giant to wake here Friday inside the UNI-Dome in the form of West Lyon.
The Wildcats turned a 14-0 lead into a 42-7 victory to secure the sixth state championship all-time for the school in the Class 2A final.
West Lyon (13-0) took advantage of five Spirit Lake (11-2) turnovers, as Tate Hawf and Evan Hildring both had two rushing touchdowns each.
Hawf had 114 yards on 17 carries with Hildring adding 61 on 11. As a team, the Wildcats rushed for 263 yards, with Bryson Childress recording 55 on the ground with a score while throwing for 89 and a TD to Jorden Meyer.
"Every group that you coach is special" West Lyon head coach Jay Rozeboom said. "This group works really hard together and everything came together."
Caden Lundt threw for 196 yards to lead the Indians, as Iowa State commit Ethan Stecker had six receptions with Dylan Stecker catching five passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Childress had a hand in both early TDs for West Lyon, running in the first score from 41 yards before hitting Meyer just before the end of the first half from 18 yards out. Following an interception by Jared Clesielski, the Wildcats marched 97 yards over 12 plays, with Hawf going in from 7 yards out.
Hawf had his second TD just 72 seconds later following another turnover, darting in to the end zone from 19 yards away.
Lundt hit Stecker for a 63-yard pass play, as the talented receiver went up and snagged it out of the air over two defenders. From there, though, it was Hildring rushing in two touchdowns.
West Lyon held Spirit Lake to eight yards rushing, forcing five second half turnovers and a punt.
This marked the first title for the Wildcats since 2019 and the 10th appearance overall in the finals. Spirit Lake, playing for the crown for a fourth time, was looking for its third title and first since 2015.
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STATS
RUSHING - West Lyon: Tate Hawf 17-114 (2 TDs), Evan Hildring 11-61 (2 TDs), Bryson Childress 5-55 (1 TD), Jaxan Huyser 8-42, Carson Hoogeveen 1-1. Spirit Lake: Bode Higgins 3-9, Ethan Stecker 1-7, Joey Andres 1-2, William Ditsworth 2-1.
PASSING - West Lyon: Bryson Childress 5-11-1-89 (1 TD). Spirit Lake: Caden Lundt 17-27-1-196 (1 TD).
RECEIVING - West Lyon: Jorden Meyer 3-69 (1 TD), Tate Hawf 1-21. Spirit Lake: Ethan Stecker 6-27, Dylan Stecker 5-158 (1 TD), Bode Higgins 2-9, William Ditsworth 1-5, J.D. Schneider 1-1.