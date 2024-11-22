Class 2A state championship: West Lyon dominates in claiming school’s sixth state title

🏈Final in 2A: West Lyon 42, Spirit Lake 7.

A rematch of last years quarterfinal puts West Lyon on top! The Wildcat defense forced five turnovers to secure their 6th #iahsfb title, all under head coach, Jay Rozeboom.



🏆 https://t.co/dTu0lf7One pic.twitter.com/vDmCpQ68cg