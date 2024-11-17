Class 3A semifinals: Dubuque Wahlert punches first finals ticket, Humboldt holds on vs. Mount Vernon
For the first time in program history, Dubuque Wahlert will play for the state football title. The Golden Eagles earned a hard-fought 17-16 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Saturday night in Cedar Falls from the UNI-Dome.
After racing out to a 17-3 advantage, Dubuque Wahlert watched as the Warriors mounted a comeback. Two Isaiah Jervik to Gavin Warren TD passes made it a one-point game with just over five minutes to play.
That’s when the Golden Eagle special teams stepped up, blocking the potential game-tying extra-point attempt. Dubuque Wahlert survived from there, as Luke Welbes picked off a pass with SB-L driving
Michael Bormann carried the offensive load for the unbeaten Golden Eagles, rushing 14 times for 184 yards with a TD. Tom Scheer also had a rushing touchdown as Wahlert was held to 211 yards of total offense.
For Sergeant Blutt-Luton Jervik had 98 yards passing, hitting Warren six times for 74. Zayvion Ellington ran for 64 yards.
Humboldt breaks down semifinal-wall, topples Mount Vernon
Derrick Elman and Humboldt have almost made it a routine trip to advance to the semifinals. From there, they have been unable to get past that last hurdle. This time, though, the Wildcats rose up and advanced to the championship game with a 28-25 win over Mount Vernon.
Coen Matson, part of the 2022 team that reached the semifinals, was 16 of 27 for 208 yards with three touchdowns, including a pair to Keegan Groat. Graot caught seven passes for 83 while Cash McIntire added a rushing touchdown.
For Mount Vernon, Kellen Haverback threw for 227 yards with TDs to Michael Ryan and Watson Krob. Cooper Hird had 69 yards rushing and a score.
The Mustangs led 11-0 early before 21 unanswered by Humboldt gave them a lead they would never surrender. Matson hit Valley Davis on a 23-yard TD with just under four to go to put them up 28-18.
What’s Next
Humboldt and Dubuque Wahlert will meet for the 3A title next Friday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. The Wildcats reached the semis in 2021 and again in ‘22, and won their only state title back in 2006.
Wahlert, meanwhile, will be playing for its first state title in its first state championship game appearance.