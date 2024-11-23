Class 3A state championship: Dubuque Wahlert claims first-ever state title to finish undefeated
CEDAR FALLS - The Dubuque Wahlert football team proved too much for even Humboldt here Friday afternoon, as the Golden Eagles won their first-ever state title with a 49-14 victory in the Class 3A final.
Behind a five-touchdown first half, Dubuque Wahlert (13-0) made the most of its first trip to the finals inside the UNI-Dome.
Tom Scherr had three total touchdowns and over 225 yards of total offense to lead the way, while Drew Reilly ran in two scores and added a passing TD. Michael Bormann rushed for 124 yards and also found the end zone while Will Welbes had a rushing score and J.P. Elbert had a passing TD.
“The last six years of hard work hit me,” Dubuque Wahlert head coach Jamie Marshall said. “I said that we were going to win a state championship and here we are. Without any of the support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
The Wildcats (11-2) were looking for their second state title having won it all in 2006. They answered a early Bormann TD after a mistake with an 80-yard score by Cash McIntire on the first play from scrimmage.
From there, though, Dubuque Wahlert reeled off four unanswered touchdowns to make it 35-7 at the break.
Humboldt got on the board on the first possession in the third quarter, stringing together a 16-play, 82-yard drive that resulted in a 3-yard TD pass from Coen Matson to Valley Davis. Again, though, the Golden Eagles answered with back-to-back scores.
Scheer had five receptions for 128 yards as Elbert was 8 of 12 passing for 131 and Reilly was 3 of 5 for 80.
For the Wildcats, McIntire ran for 85 yards and Matson was 15-for-24 for 159. Chase Flaherty had four receptions for 64 yards.
CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STATS
RUSHING - Humboldt: Cash McIntire 7-85 (1 TD), Jaxson Kirchhoff 5-13, Coen Matson 11-7, Peyton Pedersen 2-7. Dubuque Wahlert: Michael Bormann 21-124 (1 TD), Tom Scheer 6-49 (1 TD), Tate Schope 5-35, Will Welbes 3-23 (1 TD), Drew Reilly 4-23 (2 TDs), J.P. Elbert 4-17, Brody Schumacher 1-7, Ben Francis 1-2.
PASSING - Humboldt: Coen Matson 15-24-1-159 (1 TD). Dubuque Wahlert: J.P. Elbert 8-12-0-131 (1 TD), Drew Reilly 3-5-0-80 (1 TD).
RECEIVING - Humboldt: Chase Flaherty 4-64, Valley Davis 3-29 (1 TD), Cash McIntire 3-15, Jackson Dodd 2-30, Keegan Groat 1-16, Mason Van Pelt 1-3, Jaxson Kirchhoff 1-2. Dubuque Wahlert: Tom Scheer 5-128 (2 TDs), Tate Schope 3-55, Michael Bormann 2-13, Greg Smith 1-15.