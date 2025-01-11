High School

Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee earns NIL deal before departing for Kansas State

Reese Brownlee is a five-time state track champion for Clear Lake and now has an NIL partner

Reese Brownlee has signed an NIL deal as a senior at Clear Lake. She is headed to Kansas State for track and field in the fall.
Who says NIL deals are for college athletes only? 

Clear Lake senior and future Kansas State University athlete Reese Brownlee has secured her own name, image and likeness partner as she finishes out her prep career over these next few months.

Brownlee, a five-time state track and field champion and two-time Drake Relays champion, has agreed to an NIL deal with Pritchard Family Auto Stores

Located in Clear Lake, Pritchard Family Auto Stores has been family-owned and operated since 1913. The also feature dealerships in Britt, Mason City, Garner and Belmond.

“Her dedication, talent and perseverance embody everything we value here at Pritchard Companies,” the dealership posted on social media. “We look forward to cheering her on as she continues to excel and represents the Pritchard family with pride.”

Brownlee won the long jump and 400-meter hurdle titles last spring at the Drake Relays. A few weeks later, she captured state gold with record-breaking performances in the long jump and 400 hurdles while adding the 400-meter dash championship to her resume. 

