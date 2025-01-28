High School

Clear Lake takes over top spot in latest IHSAA boys rankings

Along with new 3A No. 1, seven newcomers are found in latest boys rankings

Dana Becker

Ankeny's Drew Sorensen (23) and Cedar Falls' William Gerdes (32) battle earlier this year.
Ankeny's Drew Sorensen (23) and Cedar Falls' William Gerdes (32) battle earlier this year. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The official Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings saw a change at the top in Class 3A this week.

Clear Lake replaced Ballard atop the 3A Top 10 after Ballard was upset by North Polk. Clear Lake maintained its perfect record with a convincing win over 2A ranked Grand View Christian over the weekend.

Along with the change at the top, seven new teams entered the rankings. Those include Ames in 4A, Waverly-Shell Rock and Pella in 3A, Iowa City Regina and West Burlington in 2A, and Notre Dame and Bishop Garrigan in 1A.

Here are the latest boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 4. Linn-Mar; 5. Waukee Northwest; 6. Waukee; 7. Dubuque Senior; 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; 9. West Des Moines Dowling; 10. Ames.

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake; 2. Decorah; 3. MOC-Floyd Valley; 4. Knoxville; 5. Ballard; 6. ADM; 7. Storm Lake; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Pella.

Class 2A

1. Hull Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Unity Christian; 5. Grundy Center; 6. Grand View Christian; 7. Treynor; 8. Cascade; 9. Iowa City Regina; 10. West Burlington.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. MMCRU; 4. Woodbine; 5. ACGC; 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 7. Remsen St. Mary’s; 8. St. Edmond; 9. Notre Dame Burlington; 10. Bishop Garrigan.

