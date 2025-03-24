Coaching news: Valley’s B.J. Windhorst stepping down after third straight title
While the college basketball world gets turned upside down with coaching changes, we are experiencing some here within the state borders at the high school level as well.
B.J. Windhorst, who led the West Des Moines Valley boys basketball program to three consecutive Class 4A state championships, is stepping down. Windhorst confirmed the news with the Des Moines Register.
Windhorst took over the program for former University of Iowa standout Jeff Horner in 2014 following a stint at Southeast Polk that included two state tournament appearances.
In eight seasons with the Rams, Windhorst went 118-72, including a runner-up finish at state in 2010. In his 11 years with Valley, he put together a record of 215-55 including four consecutive 20-plus win seasons and six overall.
A former Drake player and graduate of Clarinda, he compiled a career record of 393-160 between 23 years at Valley, Southeast Polk and Clarinda.
Waukee NW has a new head wrestling coach
Former Wartburg College standout Brett Yonkovic has been named the new head coach wrestling at Waukee Northwest.
A native of Manchester and West Delaware High School grad, Yonkovic won 68 matches while competing for the Knights between 2010-14, helping the team claim eight national championships.
Yonkovic was an assistant for Chad Vollmecke this past winter with the Wolves. Vollmecke resigned after taking an administrative position at Waukee Northwest High School.
He joined Vollmecke at Waukee in 2015 before coming with him to Northwest, helping build a program that has won 11 state titles, earned 57 medals and qualified 91 for state.