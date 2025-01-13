Collins-Maxwell coach Robbie Erickson planning run across Iowa to raise funds
Robbie Erickson has a passion for running.
Erickson, a volunteer coach for Collins-Maxwell High School’s track and cross country program, will attempt to run almost 300 miles across the state of Iowa to raise funds for the team.
“I want nothing more than to watch my student-athletes out there accomplish their goals,” Erickson told KCCI. “I want the first person they look up to be wherever their family is at, wherever their loved ones are at, wherever their best friend is at; you see that connection that they make once accomplishing something they think they couldn’t. It’s a magical moment.”
Erickson has spent the past two years helping with the Spartan programs. During that time, they have yet to host a home track or cross country meet. He is hoping this decision to run from Muscatine to Omaha in March changes that.
“We want to be able to showcase what our student-athletes are working so hard on,” Erickson said. “And it comes to a point where we can’t do that without having a timing system in play.”
Collins-Maxwell recently opened a new football field. To contribute to Erickson’s run, follow the link.
Robbie Erickson calls run 'more than just a personal challenge'
Below is what Erickson posted on his “Story” on the donation page:
I am writing this quite simply because I need your help. I’ve never been the person to ask for much and am leaving my “comfort zone” while making this request. In return of your donation, I promise to do my best during my run across the state of Iowa.
In March 2025, I will be running across the state of Iowa from east to west, beginning at the Illinois border continuing along Highway 92—a total distance of 276 miles, until I reach the border of Nebraska. My goal is to complete the journey as fast as possible. Taylor Ross completed the run in 2020 with a time of 4 days, 15 hours, 32 minutes, and 41 seconds; with the current fastest known time being 3 days, 22 hours, 49 minutes, and 22 seconds, set by Paul Noble in 2022. While no one has touched this record since, I believe I can. I wouldn’t take on this challenge if I didn’t believe it was possible, and I am committed to giving everything I have to succeed.
This is more than just a personal challenge for me. As a volunteer coach at Collins-Maxwell Community Schools, I have witnessed firsthand the passion and dedication of our athletes. The same athletes who inspire me to push myself and take on greater challenges. This run is not just about crossing the state, but about raising funds for a crucial need in our district: a timing system for our high school and junior high cross-country and track programs (and no, timing systems are NOT cheap).
Currently, we are limited in our ability to host meets due to the high cost of hiring timing companies and we can only host events when they are available. Having our own timing system would eliminate this expense and provide us with the flexibility to host meets any time, potentially making Collins-Maxwell a state qualifying site in the future as well. In addition, more meets would increase opportunities to raise funds through concessions, which would significantly boost our Booster Club's annual revenue.
The timing system will benefit our athletes, coaches, and the entire community. Providing more opportunities for competition, growth, and involvement. Any additional funds raised will be used to support the Booster Club’s efforts to enhance our concession supplies, furthering the sustainability of our athletic programs.
Here’s how you can be a part of this effort:
- Pledge by the Mile: You can sponsor me for each mile I run, or
- Make an Outright Donation: Any amount is greatly appreciated.
If you choose the per-mile donation, you will be charged for the entire 276 miles and reimbursed if I do not complete the run in its entirety. However, I am determined to finish, no matter the obstacles, even if I have to crawl or roll across the finish line…plan accordingly.
100% of all donations will go directly to the Collins-Maxwell Booster Club, and as a reminder, all donations are TAX-DEDUCTIBLE. I will also be contributing personally to this effort, I believe in the cause and in the potential it has to make a lasting impact on our school community.
This run is for the athletes, for the community, and for the school district that has welcomed this wild little tattooed dude as a coach. Leading by example is what I do best. I don’t tell my athletes how to reach their goals—I help them earn the tools needed and show them…this run is no different.
I’m grateful for your consideration of this cause, and I hope you will join me in making this dream a reality for the school district. If you have any questions or would like to discuss this further, feel free to reach out to me at icehockey.coach@yahoo.com
Thank you for your support,
Robbie Erickson
Volunteer Coach, Collins-Maxwell Community Schools