Conference Realignment in Iowa Becomes Little More Clear
Conference realignment has become a hot-button topic in Iowa high school sports this past year, but one league became a little clearer moving forward Thursday night.
In a release provided to KMA Sports, the Hawkeye Ten Conference has announced it will allow Lewis Central, Red Oak and Shenandoah all to leave the league at the conclusion of the 2025-26 year.
That means the three schools can go to new conferences following the end of the summer baseball and softball seasons in Iowa.
As for welcoming in, the Hawkeye Ten Conference will extend that arm to Carroll for the beginning of the 2026-27 season.
All of this was approved by the Hawkeye Ten Conference Board of Control during a meeting on Thursday evening.
The Hawkeye Ten Conference was created in 1930, with Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca all serving as founding members of what was called the Little Six before becoming the Hawkeye Six. Glenwood was added in 1951, Lewis Central came in 1970 and Harlan a year later.
What is Next For Lewis Central, Shenandoah, Red Oak?
Lewis Central will now move to the Missouri River Conference where they will be joined by Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Sioux City West.
Shenandoah and Red Oak are both heading to the Western Iowa Conference. They will be replacing Audubon and IKM-Manning, who are both departing in the coming years.
The Western Iowa Conference will include AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood.
In Iowa high school athletics, all sports outside of football use conferences. Football uses a two-year rotating district schedule.