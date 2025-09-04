High School

Cooper DeJean Following in Footsteps of Caitlin Clark with Release

Former OABCIG, Iowa Hawkeye star has his own cereal

Dana Becker

Jul 23, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) plays with the children of running back Saquon Barkley during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Thursday night will mark the beginning of the NFL season as Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles defend their Super Bowl title.

DeJean, a former Iowa high school standout who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the field with his Philadelphia teammates against NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

A graduate of OABCIG High School where he helped lead the Falcons to back-to-back state football championships, DeJean now can boast something like his fellow former Iowa prep standout Caitlin Clark.

Cooper DeJean Cereal Available in Iowa, Online

Coop’s Crunch Cereal is available at select Hy-Vee stores around the state of Iowa, as it comes in a limited edition champion’s box. Featured are green crunch berries in honor of the Eagles, with the box including a photo of DeJean in his No. 33 Philadelphia jersey.

Clark, who starred at Dowling Catholic High School before also becoming a Hawkeye, had a cereal released called Caitlin’s Crunch Time previously. That also sells exclusively at Hy-Vee stores.

DeJean, who spent time this summer in Iowa helping raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, will donate proceeds from the cereal to the same hospital.

Boxes of the cereal can also be purchased online if ordering multiples at one time at coopscrunchcereal.com. A special DeJean cereal bowl is available online when purchased.

