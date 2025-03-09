Council Bluffs St. Albert claims first title in instant classic
It took eight extra minutes of intense action, but for the first time in school history, the Council Bluffs St. Albert girls are state champions.
The Saintes claimed a double-overtime thriller vs. Newell-Fonda Saturday night in the Class 1A championship, 61-58. The contest marked the final one of the season from inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Avah Underwood had a monster game, scoring 20 points while grabbing 24 rebounds to lead Council Bluffs St. Albert. Molly Wise added 12 points while Eleanor Coughlin had seven.
For the Mustangs, who earned the ninth runner-up finish in program history, Kinzee Hinders had 22 points with nine rebounds while Jocee Walsh had nine points and nine rebounds.
Wise had a key 3-pointer with 63 seconds left to lift St. Albert to the advantage on the scoreboard. Underwood, the all-tournament team captain, set three rebounding records.
Council Bluffs St. Albert had previously finished second in 2000 in 2A. Newell-Fonda was seeking title No. 5 in its record 13th appearance in the finals.