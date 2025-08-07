Countdown to Kickoff: Linn-Mar Brings in Duane Orr to Lead Way
While it has been over a decade since Duane Orr last served as a head coach, the veteran leader is excited about getting back to work on the sidelines.
Or was hired as the new head football coach at Linn-Mar, having previously held the position at Mount Vernon. But that was in 2013, with his last coaching position coming in 2017 with Cornell College.
“It has been a few years, and yet, that fire, it burns inside us coaches,” Orr told the Cedar Rapids Gazette when he was hired. “It never goes out. I’m just real grateful for this opportunity.”
Between all his coaching stints, Orr has over 30 years of experience. He takes over a program that won seven games a year ago and has three winning records in the past four seasons overall.
New Coach, New Players to Lead Lions
Linn-Mar will be breaking in a new quarterback, as all three players who attempted a pass last season have graduated including starter Austin Waller, who had over 1,200 yards and eight passing TDs.
Also gone is leading rusher Dylan Muszynski, who racked up almost 1,600 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. Tyree Alons will be a junior after running for 242 yards and two scores while classmate Hud Turner had 138 yards and three scores, averaging 8.3 per rush.
The defense includes returning regulars Brody Pata, Ethan Fleck, Holden Heideman, Alons, and Daniel Lorenz.
“It is recognized as a program that has been built right,” Orr said. “It’s an awesome responsibility for all of us to continue to move this program forward.”