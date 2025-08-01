Countdown to Kickoff: Veteran Assistant Tabbed to Lead Ames Football
Playing within shouting distance of Iowa State University, the Ames High School football program has always been one to contend in Iowa high school football.
But in 2024, the Little Cyclones struggled through a 1-8 season that saw them be led by a pair of interim head coaches.
Now, Ames has its leader in veteran assistant Jesse Von Behren, who was officially hired back in March. During his time on the sidelines with the Little Cyclones, Von Behren has been the offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Ames Tabs Veteran to Lead Football Team
While this is his first head coaching job at the varsity level, Von Behren has been the head coach at the sophomore and middle school ranks. He has been within the Ames football system for 11 years.
“It’s always been a goal,” Von Behren said when he was hired to be the head coach (thanks to the Ames Tribune for the quotes). “I thought this was a great opportunity to go for it.”
Von Behren played for Olin High School in Iowa and continued his career at Simpson College. He was a wide receiver and played on special teams for the Storm.
Since 2019, Ames has experienced just one winning season, going 6-4 in 2022. They are 4-14 over the past two years.
Little Cyclones Return Starting QB, Other Key Pieces
Quarterback Cameron Cantonwine returns for his senior season to lead the way for the Little Cyclones after throwing for 1,819 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. He also showed his dual-threat ability, rushing for 615 yards and eight touchdowns on 138 attempts.
Elijah Cosby rushed for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year while the focal point of the offense was scheduled to be wide receiver Jeffrey Roberts. Roberts, who committed to Iowa State, caught 38 passes for 989 yards and 12 scores, averaging 26 yards per catch.
Over the summer, though, Roberts transferred to Dowling Catholic after his mother received a job in the West Des Moines Area.
Second-leading receiver Brennan Swanson returns after catching 33 balls for 540 yards and four scores along with Torian Cotton, who had 12 for 282 and a TD.
On defense, Johari Muigai, Brandon Johnson and Braxtyn Brown all saw plenty of snaps a season ago and are slated to return.
“The goal is to create a culture that is family-oriented,” Von Behren said. “You either win or you learn.”