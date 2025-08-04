Countdown to Kickoff: Where Does Grundy Center's Win Streak Rank in Nation?
When the first football is kicked to begin the 2025 season by Grundy Center, the school will be putting the fifth-longest active win streak on the line.
The Spartans have won each of their last 39 games overall, which places them in a tie for fifth among all high schools. Marion Local out of Ohio is first having won 64 straight followed by Garden City of New York at 54.
Phoebus from Virginia is third with a 48-game win streak and Sheridan from Wyoming is fourth at 43. Grundy Center is tied with Carl Albert from Oklahoma, according to a release by High School Football America.
The Spartans have finished 13-0 each of the past three seasons. Since going 5-4 in 2018, they are an impressive 72-5 overall.
Last year, only one team stayed within two touchdowns of Grundy Center, as they beat Dike-New Hartford in the opener, 21-7. They would go on to score over 40 eight times before besting Dike-New Hartford again, this time in the finals, 28-7.
The previous year, they rolled in their last three postseason games, winning by a combined score of 124-7, including a 42-0 victory in the championship game over MFL MarMac.
Grundy Center’s last loss came in the 2021 title game to West Hancock, 19-14, with the last regular season defeat being that same season to Dike-New Hartford, 13-10.
The Spartans put their win streak on the line Friday, August 29 at home against Aplington-Parkersburg. Senior quarterback Judd Jirovsky will be returning to the field after throwing for almost 2,200 yards with a 25-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Jirovsky is also the leading returning rusher after racking up 532 yards and a team-leading 18 scores, along with Pete Lebo, who had 402 yards and two TDs, Hayden Geerdes and Cooper Keller.
Devin Hinders is the top returning receiver while Eli Wegmann, Brayden Davie and a handful of others also had receptions. On defense, Wegmann, Hinders, Lebo, Jirovski, Aiden Hook, Grant Newton, Geerdes, Ryder Slifer and Parker Kremenak all had over 10 tackles.