Coveted Iowa Girls Basketball Prospect Reveals Top 5 Colleges
For Johnston High School standout Jenica Lewis, the pursuit of college programs has followed her long before she even entered high school.
Lewis, who will be a senior this fall for the Dragons, has revealed the five colleges she is deciding between. That list includes in-state program Iowa along with North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU.
A four-star guard who Rivals ranks as the No. 17 overall prospect in the class, posted a simple message of “where’s home?” with logos of the five schools on social media Thursday.
Last year, Lewis led Johnston to a perfect 26-0 season that ended with a victory in the Class 5A state championship game. The Dragons are a remarkable 76-2 with her on the team over the past three seasons, making the finals her freshman season.
Lewis averaged a team-leading 18 points per game as a junior, adding nearly four rebounds with 3.5 steals and 3.4 assists. She shot 47 percent from the field, 35 percent from the 3-point line and almost 88 percent at the free throw stripe.
As a sophomore, Lewis posted just under 13 points with three rebounds, three assists and more than two steals a night.
ESPN has given Lewis a 95 scouts grade while 247Sports has her as the No. 1 player in Iowa, the No. 4 shooting guard and the No. 25 player overall.