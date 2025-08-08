High School

Coveted Iowa Girls Basketball Prospect Reveals Top 5 Colleges

Johnston’s Jenica Lewis has been a sought after recruit since her eighth-grade year

Dana Becker

Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) shoots a three during the Class 5A final against Dowling Catholic on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) shoots a three during the Class 5A final against Dowling Catholic on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Johnston High School standout Jenica Lewis, the pursuit of college programs has followed her long before she even entered high school.

Lewis, who will be a senior this fall for the Dragons, has revealed the five colleges she is deciding between. That list includes in-state program Iowa along with North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU.

A four-star guard who Rivals ranks as the No. 17 overall prospect in the class, posted a simple message of “where’s home?” with logos of the five schools on social media Thursday.

Last year, Lewis led Johnston to a perfect 26-0 season that ended with a victory in the Class 5A state championship game. The Dragons are a remarkable 76-2 with her on the team over the past three seasons, making the finals her freshman season.

Lewis averaged a team-leading 18 points per game as a junior, adding nearly four rebounds with 3.5 steals and 3.4 assists. She shot 47 percent from the field, 35 percent from the 3-point line and almost 88 percent at the free throw stripe.

As a sophomore, Lewis posted just under 13 points with three rebounds, three assists and more than two steals a night. 

ESPN has given Lewis a 95 scouts grade while 247Sports has her as the No. 1 player in Iowa, the No. 4 shooting guard and the No. 25 player overall.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

