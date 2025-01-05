Crossover Challenge provides some clarity to the boys basketball field in 4A
Cedar Rapids was host to some of the best Class 4A boys basketball teams in the state on Saturday, as the ServPro Crossover Challenge took place from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Arena.
Featuring teams from the CIML and Mississippi Valley Conference, seven games went down throughout the day, many involving ranked squads.
In one of the featured games, Cedar Falls took out two-time defending 4A state champion West Des Moines Valley, 73-57. Valley had Iowa State football commit Zay Robinson back for the first time this year, but could not slow down the duo of Will Gerdes and Jaydon Kimbrough.
Robinson, who missed the early portion of the season with an injury sustained in football, scored 30 points, but Geerdes and Kimbrough each had 18. Cedar Falls already owns wins over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Linn-Mar and Iowa City West to go along with this victory vs. Valley.
Landon Davis, a 6-foot-8 threat inside, helped Waukee Northwest deal Dubuque Senior its first loss of the season, 65-42. Davis recorded 19 points and five blocks while Bode Goodman added 14 for the Wolves.
Waukee Northwest has stockpiled talent this winter, and it could just be a matter of time before they start to click. Goodman is a transfer from Southeast Polk while they also have brothers Peyton and Tate McCollum, sons of Drake head men’s coach Ray McCollum.
In other action, Cedar Rapids Kennedy bounced back from a loss Friday night to Cedar Rapids Prairie, besting Johnston in overtime, 54-51; Ankeny topped Linn-Mar, 61-55; Iowa CIty West handled Davenport Assumption, 71-44; Ames ran past Cedar Rapids Prairie, 60-38; and Bettendorf blasted Iowa City Liberty, 81-55.
Thanks to Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette for providing stats from the games.