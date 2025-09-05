Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area on Friday, September 5, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Iowa's top ranked teams as No. 5 Dowling takes on No. 6 Johnston. Meanwhile, No. 2 Liberty and No. 4 Southeast Polk face off in an early season top-five showdown.
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
Mt. Ayr (1-0) vs Riverside (0-1) - 7:00 PM
North Mahaska (1-0) vs Madrid (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Martensdale-St. Mary's (1-0) vs Earlham (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Treynor (1-0) vs Van Meter (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Central Decatur (1-0) vs Nodaway Valley (0-1) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (1-0) vs Union (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Newman Catholic (1-1) vs Belmond-Klemme (0-1) - 7:00 PM
West Fork (1-0) vs BCLUW (0-1) - 7:00 PM
B-G-M (1-0) vs Colfax-Mingo (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Pella Christian (0-1) vs Pleasantville (1-0) - 7:00 PM
South Hamilton (0-1) vs Panorama (0-1) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (0-1) vs West Hancock (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Northwest Webster (0-1) vs Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (1-0) - 7:00 PM
PCM (1-0) vs Nevada (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lawton-Bronson (0-0) vs Pocahontas (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Underwood (1-0) vs Interstate 35 (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand View Christian School (1-0) vs West Central Valley (1-0) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (1-0) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarke (1-0) vs Saydel (0-1) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (1-0) vs Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Eagle Grove (1-0) vs Ogden (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Clarinda (1-0) vs Shenandoah (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Davis County (0-1) vs Chariton (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Newton (1-0) vs North Polk (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lynnville-Sully (0-1) vs Cardinal (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (0-1) vs Des Moines East (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger (1-0) vs Greene County (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines Christian (1-0) vs Roland-Story (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Winterset (0-1) vs Creston (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Clear Lake (1-0) vs Humboldt (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (1-0) vs Webster City (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines North (0-1) vs Lincoln (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Spencer (0-1) vs Carroll (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (0-1) vs Denison-Schleswig (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Ottumwa (1-0) vs Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Indianola (1-0) vs Carlisle (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kuemper (1-0) vs Algona (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Ames (0-1) vs Urbandale (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Boone (0-1) vs Perry (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grinnell (0-1) vs Bondurant-Farrar (0-1) - 7:00 PM
A-D-M (1-0) vs Ballard (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Johnston (1-0) vs Dowling (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City East (1-0) vs Norwalk (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny (0-1) vs Waukee (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Southeast Polk (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Valley (1-0) vs Northwest (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Pella (1-0) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) - 7:15 PM
Gilbert (1-0) vs Mason City (0-1) - 7:15 PM
New Hampton (0-1) vs West Marshall (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant (1-0) vs Knoxville (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Burlington (1-0) vs Oskaloosa (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Marshalltown (1-0) vs Waterloo East (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Centerville (1-0) vs Fairfield (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Albia (0-1) vs Central Lee (1-0) - 7:30 PM
Montezuma (1-0) vs Wayne (1-0) - 9:00 PM
