Des Moines Hoover returns to latest Iowa high school boys soccer rankings
The Des Moines Hoover soccer team finds itself back in the latest Iowa high school boys soccer rankings.
The Huskies held the No. 1 spot in Class 3A before forfeiting eight games due to the use of an ineligible player. The Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped Hoover out of the Top 10 completely for one week, returning them at No. 8.
Since those series of forfeits, the Huskies have shown they are one of the top teams in the state. They played No. 2 (4A) Des Moines Roosevelt to a 2-1 loss, had a draw with 10th-ranked (4A) Des Moines Lincoln and dropped back-to-back 2-1 decisions to No. 3 (4A) Ames and top-ranked (4A) West Des Moines Valley.
Here are the latest Iowa high school boys soccer rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
(May 8, 2025)
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley; 2. Des Moines Roosevelt; 3. Ames; 4. Johnston; 5. Dowling Catholic; 6. Iowa City High; 7. Pleasant Valley; 8. Ankeny; 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 10. Des Moines Lincoln.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes; 2. Urbandale; 3. Iowa City Liberty; 4. Norwalk; 5. Spencer; 6. Indianola; 7. Cedar Rapids Washington; 8. Des Moines Hoover; 9. Marion; 10. Lewis Central.
Class 2A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. Gilbert; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 4. Williamsburg; 5. Sioux Center; 6. Notre Dame Burlington; 7. Webster City; 8. Aplington-Parkersburg; 9. Perry; 10. Maquoketa.
Class 1A
1. North Fayette Valley; 2. West Liberty; 3. Hudson; 4. Iowa City Regina; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6. Van Meter; 7. West Sioux; 8. Unity Christian; 9. West Central Valley; 10. Beckman Catholic.