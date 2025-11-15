Dowling Catholic Dominates Iowa Girls State Swimming Championships
It was all Dowling Catholic Friday at the Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships. The two-day event took place from Iowa City, Iowa and the University of Iowa Aquatics Center.
The Maroons won the team title, capturing one relay, one individual race and securing six other Top 3 finishes on the day.
Kimber Corwin was part of both wins, as she claimed the 200 individual medley and swam the second leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay. Corwin earned an automatic All-American standard time in her race.
Joining Corwin on the relay for Dowling Catholic was Charlotte Qualley, Mary Honkamp and Sassy Hassett.
Hayden Bailey Leads Waukee Northwest With Multiple State Swimming Championships
Waukee Northwest sensation Hayden Bailey had another banner meet, as she won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke titles. Bailey posted All-American consideration times in both individual events at state.
She was also on the gold-medal winning 200 freestyle relay alongside Riley Gojkovich, Addie DeYoung and Kate Troper. That quartet posted an All-American consideration time.
Natalie Patee, Charlee DeJong Each Claim Two State Swimming Titles
Natalie Patee of Sioux City West and Charlee DeJong from West Des Moines Valley each won two individual state titles.
Patee claimed the 200 freestyle with an All-American consideration, as the Top 3 finishers all hit that standard. She was also first with an All-American consideration in the 500 free.
DeJong, meanwhile, swept the spring races, winning gold in the 50 free and 100 free. Her 50 free time earned her All-American consideration.
Lucy Parson of Waterloo West won the 100 breaststroke and the Cedar Falls relay of Ella Gardner, Corrine Rehmert, Leah Mason and Taytem Lehmann won the 200 medley in All-American consideration.
Addalyn Worster from Keokuk captured the 200 freestyle para title.
Camryn Russell of Grinnell won her second straight diving championship on Thursday night.
Cedar Falls finished second behind Dowling Catholic followed by Waukee Northwest, Ames, Sioux City West, Bettendorf, West Des Moines Valley, Linn-Mar, Pleasant Valley and Waukee.
Complete results from the Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships can be found on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website.