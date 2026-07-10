Dowling Catholic’s Brady Hagan Makes College Football Decision Official

One of the top defensive linemen in Iowa high school football has decided where he will continue his career.

Brady Hagan, who will be a senior at Dowling Catholic High School this fall, announced on social media that he will attend Southeast Missouri State University.

“After much prayer and consideration, I am blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Southeast Missouri State University,” Hagan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to God for His guidance, my family for their endless support, my coaches for believing in me, and the Dowling Catholic community for helping shape who I am.

“Excited for what’s next. Go Redhawks!”

High School On SI Iowa has Dowling Catholic ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25.

Brady Hagan Part Of Returning Nucleus For Defending State Champions

Hagan and the Maroons will be defending the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football championship this coming fall. Hagan had two tackles with one tackle for loss in a 27-10 victory over Iowa City Liberty in the finals.

On the season, Hagan tallied 42 tackles, with six tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. He will be joined on the defensive side of the football by senior Carlos Blount, Jr., senior Jeremiah Roberson and juniors Dylan Ducharme and Jimmy Howard.

As a team, Dowling Catholic collected 73 tackles for loss and had 33 quarterback sacks in 2025.

Hagan is listed at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds.

On the offensive side of the ball, Hagan plays guard and will be one of several familiar faces for the Maroons. Ethan La Cava is slated to take over at quarterback for Joey Nahas while juniors Grayson Pennington and Henry Smid get the first cracks at replacing 1,700-yard rusher Ian Middleton.

Top receivers Sam Drexler and Jeffrey Roberts are now at the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University, but Beau Williams returns after catching two touchdowns on three receptions for 113 yards.

Dowling Catholic Standout Also Excels On The Wrestling Mats

In addition to being a beast on the football field, Hagan is one of the top heavyweight wrestlers in Iowa high school wrestling. He went 38-5 this past season, advancing to the state championship finals where he lost to four-time state winner and Oklahoma State Cowboy recruit, Dreshaun Ross of Fort Dodge.

Ross handed Hagan three of his five losses this past winter, as he will carry a high school record of 111-24 into his last season on the mats.

Southeast Missouri State is part of the Ohio Valley Conference and competes at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level. The Redhawks are led by Tom Matukewicz and went 4-8 last season.