Top 25 Iowa High School Football State Way Too Early Preseason Rankings - June 14, 2026

There is never a bad time to talk high school football.

For many, OTAs and offseason weight-lifting programs are the priority, along with 7-on-7 and team camps on the horizon.

Iowa high school football begins in August, following a “dead week” of no contact that concludes the high school summer baseball season. From there on out, it is high school football 24/7 for most.

Here is an early look - with plenty likely to change - at what the preseason Top 25 could look like when the season inches closer to kickoff. Much of this Top 25 is based off 2025 stats and expected players returning.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here is the latest edition of the rankings:

High School On SI Iowa Football Way Too Early Preseason Top 25 - June 14, 2026

1. Dowling Catholic

Record: 12-1 (2025 record)

Previous rank: No. 1 (final 2025 ranking)

The Maroons will need to replace several key players from the Class 5A state championship team of a year ago, with Joey Nahas, Ian Middleton, Sam Drexler and Jeffrey Roberts all moving on. That task falls to Ethan La Cava, who threw 19 passes a year ago, Grayson Pennington, and Henry Smid, who ran for over 500 yards and big-play threat Beau Williams, who had two touchdowns on three receptions.

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 2

The defending Class 4A state champions will be another formidable challenger with quarterback Cash Parks returning. Parks completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,220 yards and 28 TDs, adding 10 rushing scores. Dustin Cook, Dawson Doyle and Ty Weiss will look to replace 1,300-yard rusher Carter Hoffmann. Cook was also one of the top receivers last year with over 500 yards.

3. Waukee Northwest

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 6

This might be the most talented team in the state, as Mack Heitland will be a senior after throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns with no interceptions. Paulo Tobongye becomes the featured back after sharing carries, as Jordon Green and Iowa State commit Joe Vinyard anchor the receiving group. The defense will need to replace several important players.

4. Sioux City East

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 15

Callan Koch will likely get the first opportunity to replace Cal Jepsen at the controls of the high-octane Black Raider defense. Koch was 28 of 47 with nearly 300 yards and four TDs as a sophomore. Top rusher Amos Collins returns, along with college football commits Kason Clayborne and Chris Ford. Isaiah Grant led the team as a sophomore with over 700 receiving yards, while Clayborne had 10.5 tackles for loss.

5. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 9-3

Previous rank: No. 7

Always in contention, the Tigers won nine games a year ago, including a Week 1 victory over Dowling Catholic. Drake DeGroote has graduated, leaving a hole at the quarterback position, but leading rusher Blake Dorenkamp is set for a big senior season after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. Owen Woods and Brayden Schoeberl are the top receivers back, with Asher Price and Benjamin Booth anchoring the defense.

6. Johnston

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 16

Trevin Helming tossed 20 touchdowns as a junior and will have leading rusher Emri Jones back. Jones rushed for over 800 yards and scored 11 TDs. Bryce Beachem will also be a senior in the fall after averaging almost 22 yards per catch, with Henry Clevenger and Kanaan Reinders returning too.

7. Iowa City West

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 22

Reece Wheeler and the Trojans look to build off an eight-win season in 2025, as the gunslinger threw for almost 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns. He will be breaking in several new receivers after the graduation of Ethan Headings and Julian Manson. The defense is also replacing multiple starters.

8. Kuemper Catholic

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 3

It will be tough to duplicate a memorable 2025 that ended in perfection and with a state title, but leading rusher Jarin Hoffman returns after running for 1,671 yards and 23 touchdowns. Griffin Glynn, a 1,000-yard receiver, is also back, along with Taylen Alford and Ryan Lucas. Alford did throw 11 passes last year.

9. West Lyon

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Expectations for the Wildcats will be high once again, as they went undefeated and won the Class 1A state title last year. Easton DeJong led the offense, throwing for 1,300 yards as a junior. De Jong, Jaxton DeJong, River Kramer and Owen Hildring will all be key players to replace 1,500-yard rusher Evan Hildring.

10. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 4

Plenty of change is in store for the Lightning, as head coach Scott Chandler has moved on. Also gone is quarterback Reece Rettig, who led the team in rushing. Pryor Reiners returns after catching 55 passes for over 600 yards, along with Brody Beaver, who had 648 yards rushing and over 200 yards receiving.

11. Clear Lake

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 20

The Lions earned a win over Class 3A state champion Nevada last year, falling to the Cubs in the playoffs. That was their only loss, posting six shutouts. Jaxson McIntire will be a senior after throwing for over 1,600 yards and rushing for more than 400. Maddon McIntire, who recently picked up an Iowa State offer , will be a featured player as Clear Lake replaces Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge and Trevor Theobald. Carson Riser is another key player back.

12. Iowa City Regina

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 5

The Regals will look to build around Minnesota commit Tate Wallace , as the senior-to-be caught 40 passes for over 600 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also recorded almost 50 tackles, with 18 being for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks. Quarterback Kyle Tracy has graduated and leading rusher Savion Miller transferred to Iowa City High.

13. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Record: 10-3

Previous rank: No. 11

Kasen Thomas and Noah Conley are gone, but Elijah Mielke returns along with a cast of other top skill players including Grant Whitcomb, Prince Weagbah and Jonathon Hope. Dylan Knapp had over 55 tackles last season as a sophomore while Whitcomb picked off six passes.

14. Southeast Polk

Record: 6-5

Previous rank: No. 23

After losing control of Class 5A, the Rams look to return to the top. Boston Bailey threw for over 700 yards a year ago and 1,300-yard rusher Stanley Cooper is set to be back. Cooper also scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. Cooper Chebuhar is one of the top defensive players set to return.

15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 12

The Warriors are always dangerous and one of the top rushing attacks in the state. They had almost 3,800 yards and return top rusher Beckett Verros, who had 1,450 and 16 scores. Ryan Husen also returns after missing time with an injury while the defense has Dax Koedam, Justin Ehlers, Aden Konopasek, Emmet Kneifl and leading tackler Xavier Jones. Jones had 70 stops with 10.5 for loss and six quarterback sacks.

16. Grundy Center

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 13

The incredible run as state champions ended for the Spartans last fall, and they will need some new faces to step up to get back to the top. Judd Jirovsky is headed to Stanford to golf, leading the offense in the hands of Hayden Geerdes, Cooper Keller and others.

17. Solon

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 14

The Spartans dominated a year ago, and will look to do the same with Maddox Kelley, Luis Buck, Hunter Sonntag, Kaden Hoeper, Cody Milliman and Owen Bock at the forefront. Kelley had over 700 yards receiving and scored 14 touchdowns while Hoeper had 691 and nine scores.

18. Newton

Record: 10-2

Previous rank: No. 17

Replacing Caden Klein will be tough, but Iowa State commit Isaiah Hansen returns after rushing for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. Qhjuan Coley was a top receiver with 300 yards and three TDs, averaging over 27 per catch. On defense, Alameen Shanto, Josh Lampe, Asher Rhoads and Nick Milburn are back. Milburn had 120 tackles, including 18 for loss.

19. ADM

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 19

The Tigers have turned themselves into constant contenders despite graduation losses. They will need new players to step up to replace the likes of Hudson Shull and Reed Obstarczyk. Alex Jensen returns after rushing for 439 yards and six touchdowns. Reid Kluesner is another key player back, along with Eli Weibers, Tyler Kneip, Carson Oberhoffer and Garrett Gerleman.

20. North Polk

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 21

Carson Reinhart rushed for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior to lead the Comets, with Calvin Heitzman adding 259 and six scores. Chase Bough will get a crack at becoming QB1, with Brady Cathcart, Mason Ackerman and Carter Harris all catching over 14 passes and ore than 150 yards last year.

21. Van Meter

Record: 12-2

Previous rank: No. 24

If you missed Christian Williams a year ago, catch the rising junior-to-be. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns while recording 84 tackles on defense with eight for loss. The Bulldogs will be replacing quarterback Henry Lounsbury, who was a dual-threat.

22. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: Unranked

Cael Kongshaug gained valuable experience as a junior last year, completing over 67 percent of his passes. He will have recent Central Michigan commit Dawson Kahl beside him in the backfield after Kahl ran for 1,049 yards with eight TDs. David Fason has graduated, but Drew Bennis and Tae Alexander look to lead the receivers.

23. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: Unranked

Chase Engel is poised for a big senior season after throwing for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns Osborn Grimm is also back after rushing for nearly 900 yards with top receivers Chase Heitland, Gabe Wright, Wyatt Valenta and Jackson Reis all back.

24. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 5-5

Previous rank: Unranked

Brekken Miller was thrown into a tough position as a sophomore, starting at quarterback for a Class 5A program. He not only survived, but thrived, throwing for nearly 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns. Javaris Morgan has moved on, but Devan Goode averaged seven yards per carry last year and is back. Recent Illinois commit Cade Newman leads the receiver group while the defense features Rowan Doak, Rilynd Pezzetti and a handful of others.

25. Iowa City High

Record: 2-7

Previous rank: Unranked

The Little Hawks were super young a year ago, starting a sophomore at quarterback in Chris Kabaiza. He did well, throwing for almost 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, and now, will have all-state running back Savion Miller to work with. Miller, who holds multiple high-level Division I offers, transferred from Iowa City Regina. Top receiver Chayse Newton is also back after catching 60 passes for 728 yards and six TDs.