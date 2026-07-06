Iowa High School Girls Basketball Standout Makes College Decision

The college decision for one Iowa high school girls basketball standout was a pretty simple one to make.

Dowling Catholic High School’s Katie Muller announced on social media that she intends to sign with the University of Missouri. Muller’s sister, Ellie Muller, is part of the incoming class of freshmen for Tiger head coach Katie Harper.

Muller made the announcement on social media, as the Class of 2027 prospect is set to begin her senior season with the Maroons this fall.

High School On SI Iowa tabbed Muller as a Class 5A second team all-state selection this past season. She helped Dowling Catholic reach the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament, falling to Waukee Northwest in the semifinals.

Muller averaged 16.5 points and over six rebounds per game, shooting 42 percent from the field and over 37 percent from the 3-point line. She also added 3.6 assists, over a steal and a block per game for the Maroons.

As a sophomore starter on a Dowling Catholic team that reached the state championship round, Muller averaged 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, two assists and over a block and a steal per contest. She shot over 41 percent from the floor and 37 percent from deep.

She posted 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and averaged nearly a block and steal a night during her ninth-grade season with the Maroons. She was again very efficient from the field, shooting 42 percent from the field and nearly 43 percent from the 3-point line.

Future Tiger Has Helped Dowling Catholic To Two State Title Game Appearances

Muller and the Maroons also played for the Class 5A state championship at the conclusion of her freshman season.

Dowling Catholic has turned out several standouts over the years, none bigger than current Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Before turning heads with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark was an all-stater with the Maroons.

Muller selected Missouri over offers from Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and others. Her father, Rick Muller, played college basketball at Kansas City and overseas professionally in Australia.

Katie Muller Set To Lead Dowling Catholic Alongside Younger Sister

While the Maroons graduate both Ellie Muller and starter Madison Rice, they will have Katie Muller, Nikki Muller and Adrienne Sears all returning. Nikki Muller and Sears were freshmen this past winter.

In addition to those three, key contributors such as Olivia Meredith, Tess Carmichael and severa others are expected to be back.