Drake Relays crown more winners in high school division
Several more champions were crowned in the high school division of the Drake Relays on Friday from Des Moines and Drake Stadium.
Competing on the Blue Oval of America’s Athletic Classic, the top prep runners, throwers, hurdlers and jumpers all took to action.
Charlee Morton of Hampton-Dumont/CAL stamped her name in the event record book, becoming just the second girl to win three consecutive shot put titles. Morton had a toss of 46-9.25 that placed her ahead of the rest of the field.
Morton also had throws of 46-3.5 on her fifth attempt and 44-5.5 on her second to hold the lead for the majority of the event.
Joining her in the winner’s circle was Landon Prince of Clear Creek-Amana, as he added discus gold to the shot put crown won on Thursday. Prince had a throw of 185-0.25 on his first attempt of the championship flight after recording a 173-1.25 in the prelims to take the lead.
Prince, a senior who won the first Drake Relays title in school history this year, became just the sixth boy to sweep the throwing events.
Quentin Nauman of Western Dubuque crossed victory No. 2 off his list, winning the 800 after claiming the 3,200 on Thursday. Nauman closed strong, clocking a time of 1:51.76 as he will go for the distance trifecta on Saturday in the 1,600.
Emma Havighurst of Valley went 13.82 to win the 100 hurdles, breaking the state and meet records in the event while also defending her title. Brady Wallace of Treynor went 13.80 to score gold in the boys 110 hurdles.
Davenport Assumption senior Kelly Grobstich came in with the best time in the 100 and showed why, winning in 11.82. Luke Nevitt of Dowling was the fastest boy, striking gold in 10.57.
Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake successfully defended her second Drake Relays title of the week, winning gold in the 400 in 55.45 after claiming the long jump on Thursday. Brownlee is headed to Kansas State University next year.
The boys 400 saw heat winners Jashua Anglo of Johnston and Nathan Miller from Center Point-Urbana nearly record matching times. Anglo won the second heat in 48.836 while Miller won the first heat in 48.838.
London Warmuth of ADM cleared 5-7 to claim gold in the high jump while Kadence Huck of Nashua-Plainfield was the girls 800-meter run champion.
The Pella Christian girls and Dowling boys won sprint medley relay titles, with Waukee Northwest claiming girls gold in the 4x200 and Ankeny Centennial doing the same in the boys event.