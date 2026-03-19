Drake Relays: First Set Of High School Qualifiers Announced For Event

The first list of tentative qualifiers for the high school portion of the 116th Drake Relays was released, as the Blue Standard was met already this Iowa high school track and field season.

Part of the continued effort to support and highlight high school track and field athletes by the Drake Relays was the inclusion of the elite high school mile. The race will return once more, featuring runners from Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and South Dakota.

“The high school division of the Drake Relays has always been a foundational element of America’s Athletic Classic,” said Blake Boldon, Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays. “The return of the high school mile races is yet another testament to the Drake Relays’ commitment to its core principles and historic precedent. The state of Iowa currently boasts some of the premier middle distance prep runners in the country, and what a better venue for them to shine on a global stage than the Blue Oval.”

Drake Relays Take Place In Late April From Des Moines, Iowa

The high school mile races will be held on Friday, April 24.

“Iowa high school runners are always impressive, and this season looks to be no different,” Boldon said. “All involved with the Relays extend sincere congratulations to all 20 high school athletes and relays that have already secured their spot at the 116th Drake Relays.”

More Blue Standard markings will be met in the coming weeks, as the Iowa high school track and field scene wraps up indoor action and heads outdoors.

Below are the list of current Blue Standard qualifiers for the Drake Relays high school division.

Drake Relays Blue Standard High School Division

Boys

1600 (4:15.00)

Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque (4:03.65)

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty (4:04.33)

3200 (9:15.00)

AJ Willey, Bettendorf (9:08.52)

110 Hurdles (14.50)

Darien Walker, Dallas Center-Grimes (14.49)

High Jump (6-7)

Logan Atherton, Norwalk (6-8)

Ajak Malual, Waukee (6-7)

Shot Put (56-0)

Greyson Hartman, Washington (65-2.25)

Morgan Cooley, East Union (59-11)

Shem Mally, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (57-4.25)

Max Nevitt, Algona (56-3.75)

Girls

3000 (10:13.00)

Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa (9:59.91)

Chloe Glosser, Pekin (10:00.64)

Marissa Ferebee, Pella (10:02.16)

4x100 (50.50)

Southeast Polk (48.87)

Valley (49.98)

4x200 (1:44.50)

Southeast Polk (1:44.03)

4x400 (4:01.50)

Cedar Falls (4:00.78)

800 Medley (1:49.00)

Pella Chrsitian (1:47.49)

Long Jump (18-0)

Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell (18-1.75)

Shot Put (42-0)

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa (47-4.25)

Anna Hadley, Pekin (42-4)