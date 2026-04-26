Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (4/26/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 20-25. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 3. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Ajak Malual, Waukee boys track and field

The sophomore was sensational at the Drake Relays, winning the high jump by clearing 7-0 on his second attempt.

Kylee Hill, Burlington girls track and field

Hill uncorked a throw of 47-2 on her second attempt of the opening round in the shot put at the Drake Relays, a number she would better on her fifth throw to win gold at 47-9.75. She was the only thrower to go over 46 feet.

Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls girls track and field

Gall made it 2-for-2 in the 3,000 at the Drake Relays, capturing gold in 9:34.75 - almost three seconds ahead of the runner-up. She also added a gold in the Elite High School Mile.

Stella Roemer, Pleasant Valley girls golf

The sophomore has a low 18-hole round of 72 and a low nine-hole score of 35 this season, placing her among the top golfers in the state.

Meadow Lane, Colfax-Mingo girls soccer

The sophomore scored eight goals, also known as double-haul or snowman, in a 9-2 win over Marshalltown.

Jace Tallmon, Glenwood boys soccer

Tallmon, a junior, tallied five goals with an assist in a 10-0 victory over Red Oak.

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa girls track and field

Subsin won the discus title at the Drake Relays by almost seven feet, launching a throw of 154-5 to secure gold.

Hayden Carlson, Ankeny boys track and field

Carlson survived in a loaded 110 hurdles field at the Drake Relays, winning gold in 13.80.

Cauy Konz, Treynor boys track and field

Konz showed his speed in capturing the 100 at the Drake Relays in 10.53.

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk boys track and field

Kunze was a double winner at the Drake Relays, earning gold in the long jump with a leap of 23-8.25 while also claiming first in the 400 in 47.60.

Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest girls track and field

Along with being on gold relays that set Iowa all-time bests throughout Drake, Willits won the 100 by herself.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.