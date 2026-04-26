Records Fall On The Final Day Of Action At The Drake Relays

Some of the best track and field athletes from around the world joined up with the best of the best in Iowa high school track and make the final day of the 116th Drake Relays a record-breaking one.

A dozen records fell, including four Iowa all-time high school bests, at America’s Athletic Classic from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kaiden Kunze doubles up as Drake Relays champion

To the surprise of nobody, Western Dubuque High School star Quentin Nauman was involved in all of it. Nauman, a senior who has committed to the University of Oregon, recorded the fifth-fastest mile by a high school runner in the country this year in winning the Elite High School Mile in 4:05.18.

That time included a closing lap in 56.82, winning three titles at the event for the second consecutive year. Nauman also won the 3,200 and ran the anchor on the winning 1,600 medley relay.

Waukee Northwest Shows Incredible Speed

Waukee Northwest High School could not be caught, as the Wolves set Drake Relays and Iowa all-time bests in the 4x100, 4x400, 4x800 and shuttle hurdle relays. They set the 4x100 record in the prelims, as they had an unfortunate drop of the baton in the finals.

A total of 11 different runners comprised the four relays, with Katie Willits - winner of the 100-meter dash - taking part in both the 4x100 and the shuttle hurdle.

Southeast Polk took advantage of the hiccup in the 4x100, claiming gold in 47.25.

Maeve Bowen-Burt of Iowa City High won the 400 hurdles in 1:02.01 while Waukee’s Jayden Jeter was the boys winner of the race in 52.25.

Another Title For Charlee Gall

After winning the 3,000 earlier in the meet, Charlee Gall of Cedar Falls claimed the elite mile in 4:50.45. Gall also won the 3,000 as a freshman last season.

Lili Denton from Council Bluffs St. Albert redeemed herself, winning the 1,500 in 4:25.78 by over seven seconds, as Johnston’s Jack Crossland crossed first to claim the 1,600 in 4:11.06.

In a thrilling finish, Cedar Rapids Prairie went 3:13.53 to edge Cedar Falls, who went 3:13.82, in the 4x400 relay.

Iowa City West broke the shuttle hurdle relay record on the boys side, going 55.82 with Ryder Gorsh closing things out. Cedar Falls won the boys 4x800 relay.

Outside of the high school portion, one world-leading mark was set and one top United States mark.