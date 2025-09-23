Drake Softball Adds Another In-State Commit
It has been a big week around the Drake University softball program, as the Bulldogs have added a second in-state commitment.
After landing Indianola High School’s Samantha Gripp earlier this week, Drake got a commitment from Ankeny’s Camden Starr on Monday.
Starr, who plays for Ankeny Centennial High School, is a shortstop who can also handle catching duties.
“Dreams really do come true! I’m going to be a Bulldog,” Starr posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Drake University! All glory to God! From my first days on a field at age 4 and club ball with my best friends to winning a state championship with my sister while representing Centennial softball.
“Now, the opportunity to play at the next level, none of this would have been possible without Him.”
Camden Starr One of Several Key Returning Players for Ankeny Centennial
This past summer, Starr hit .368 with 18 RBI and 34 hits, recording five doubles for the Jaguars. She had a fielding percentage of .911.
As an eighth-grader, Starr was on the Ankeny Centennial team that won the Class 5A state championship.
The Jaguars went 34-10 this past year and reached the state tournament. They are slated to return Starr, Minnesota commit Jordyn Kennedy and Mady Ott among others. Ott is also a Drake softball commit.