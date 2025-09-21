Top Iowa High School Softball Standout Makes College Decision
One of the top Iowa high school softball players in the state will remain close to home for her college academics and athletics.
Indianola High School junior Samantha Gripp announced her commitment to Drake University on social media.
“I am so grateful to announce my commitment to Drake University to continue my softball and academic career,” Gripp wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you Coach Diehl, Marshall and Jacobsen for giving me this opportunity to make my dreams come true through out this softball experience.”
Samantha Gripp Has Been Big-Time Hitter for Indianola
Gripp hit .520 with 15 home runs, 11 doubles and 49 RBI over 34 games, recording an on-base percentage of .588 and a slugging percentage of 1.092. She recorded a .982 fielding percentage, committing just four errors on 226 chances with 206 putouts.
As a freshman, Gripp hit .405 with 14 homers, driving in 46 runs.
Indianola finished 21-15 this past summer, placing third in the Little Hawkeye Conference behind Norwalk and Dallas Center-Grimes.
Gripp was also a medalist at the state track and field championships in the shot put last spring, placing fifth overall.
Drake Continues to Add In-State Talent to Roster
Drake, a four-year school in Des Moines, is led by Lindsay Diehl, who led the Bulldogs to a 23-26 record in her debut with the program last year. She led Indian Hills, one of the top junior college programs in the country, to 186 wins and a pair of NJCAA World Series appearances before taking the Drake job.
The roster for Diehl and the Bulldogs features several former Iowa high school softball standouts, including recent graduates Ava Husak and Pearson Hall.