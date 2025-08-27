High School

Dreshaun Ross Sits at Top of Preseason Wrestling Rankings

Dreshaun Ross one of several Iowa standouts ranked by High School on SI nationally

Dana Becker

Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wrestles Johnston's Mason Roethler during the 215-pound semifinal match of the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Urbandale.
Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross wrestles Johnston's Mason Roethler during the 215-pound semifinal match of the Ed Winger Invite at Urbandale High School on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Urbandale. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Iowa high school football season is just picking up, it is never too early to get a look at the upcoming Iowa high school wrestling season.

As summer matches have been complete, High School on SI has released preseason national rankings for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Dreshaun Ross, who finished the 2024-25 year ranked No. 1, is one of four returning wrestlers who claimed the top spot in the newest rankings. Ross, a three-time state champion at Fort Dodge Senior High who committed to David Taylor and Oklahoma State University, is ahead of the heavyweight division.

A total of 18 others from Iowa are ranked, along with a handful of others who received honorable mention status for this edition.

Several Iowa Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10

Of those 18, five are in the Top 10 at their respective weights, led by No. 3 Lincoln Jipp of Bettendorf. Maximus Dhabolt from Ankeny Centennial checks in at the four spot while Justis Jesuroga of Southeast Polk, Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley and Dawson Youngblut from Don Bosco join them.

Iowa High School Wrestlers in High School on SI Preseason National Rankings

106 pounds

No. 24 Diego Robertty, Iowa City West, freshman

No. 27 Gruz Gannon, Dowling Catholic, sophomore

120 pounds

No. 11 Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, junior

No. 19 Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial, senior

No. 29 Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West, senior

126 pounds

No. 16 Jake Knight, Bettendorf, senior

No. 19 Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, junior

132 pounds

No. 29 Gavin Landers, Denver, junior

138 pounds

No. 10 Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco, junior

144 pounds

No. 23 Mac Crosson, Indianola, junior

150 pounds

No. 6 Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk, senior

157 pounds

No. 17 Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar, senior

165 pounds

No. 4 Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial, junior

175 pounds

No. 27 Jaxon Miller, Carlisle, senior

190 pounds

No. 3 Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf, senior

215 pounds

No. 23 Mason Koehler, Glenwood, senior

285 pounds

No. 1 Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge, senior

No. 9 Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley, senior

No. 21 Brady Hagen, Dowling Catholic, junior

Wrestlers earning honorable mention consideration for the rankings include: Abe Heysinger, Dubuque Hempstead; Ian Maize, WACO; Cody Trevino, Bettendorf; Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny; Blake Fox, Osage; Boden White, Denver; Brayden Koester, Bettendorf; Joe Constable, Fort Dodge.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa