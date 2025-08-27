Dreshaun Ross Sits at Top of Preseason Wrestling Rankings
While the Iowa high school football season is just picking up, it is never too early to get a look at the upcoming Iowa high school wrestling season.
As summer matches have been complete, High School on SI has released preseason national rankings for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Dreshaun Ross, who finished the 2024-25 year ranked No. 1, is one of four returning wrestlers who claimed the top spot in the newest rankings. Ross, a three-time state champion at Fort Dodge Senior High who committed to David Taylor and Oklahoma State University, is ahead of the heavyweight division.
A total of 18 others from Iowa are ranked, along with a handful of others who received honorable mention status for this edition.
Several Iowa Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10
Of those 18, five are in the Top 10 at their respective weights, led by No. 3 Lincoln Jipp of Bettendorf. Maximus Dhabolt from Ankeny Centennial checks in at the four spot while Justis Jesuroga of Southeast Polk, Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley and Dawson Youngblut from Don Bosco join them.
Iowa High School Wrestlers in High School on SI Preseason National Rankings
106 pounds
No. 24 Diego Robertty, Iowa City West, freshman
No. 27 Gruz Gannon, Dowling Catholic, sophomore
120 pounds
No. 11 Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, junior
No. 19 Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial, senior
No. 29 Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West, senior
126 pounds
No. 16 Jake Knight, Bettendorf, senior
No. 19 Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk, junior
132 pounds
No. 29 Gavin Landers, Denver, junior
138 pounds
No. 10 Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco, junior
144 pounds
No. 23 Mac Crosson, Indianola, junior
150 pounds
No. 6 Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk, senior
157 pounds
No. 17 Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar, senior
165 pounds
No. 4 Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial, junior
175 pounds
No. 27 Jaxon Miller, Carlisle, senior
190 pounds
No. 3 Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf, senior
215 pounds
No. 23 Mason Koehler, Glenwood, senior
285 pounds
No. 1 Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge, senior
No. 9 Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley, senior
No. 21 Brady Hagen, Dowling Catholic, junior
Wrestlers earning honorable mention consideration for the rankings include: Abe Heysinger, Dubuque Hempstead; Ian Maize, WACO; Cody Trevino, Bettendorf; Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Calvin Rathjen, Ankeny; Blake Fox, Osage; Boden White, Denver; Brayden Koester, Bettendorf; Joe Constable, Fort Dodge.