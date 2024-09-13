Dubuque (Iowa) Senior alum Kyle Konrardy places his name in Cy-Hawk lore with clutch kick
The name Kyle Konrardy has been etched in Iowa State football lore. It won’t matter what the redshirt freshman walk-on does the remainder of his career.
Konrardy nailed the game-winning 54-yard field goal to give the Cyclones a stunning 20-19 victory over rival Iowa in the annual Cy-Hawk game this past weekend.
For the former Dubuque Senior High School football and soccer star, it was business as usual. At least that is what his head coach, Matt Campbell, told CBS Sports after the game.
“I didn’t run another play on purpose because I’ve seen him,” Campbell said. “He’s got a great leg.”
That he does.
Konrardy had never attempted a field goal prior to the game inside of a packed and loud Kinnick Stadium. He made a 46-yard kick in the fourth after missing from 41 to end the first half.
While at Dubuque Senior, Konrardy made 8 of 10 field goals and was 22-for-23 on extra-point attempts. He showed off that leg strength that gave Campbell confidence with a 52-yarder as a prep.
Konrardy was also a star on the pitch for the Rams, helping them reach a substate championship game his senior season while winning 12 matches.
His already-famous kick for the Cyclones netted Konrardy 54 boxes of Pop-Tarts that were delivered to the walk-on, who was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
The Cyclones are now off until Saturday, Sept. 21 when they host Arkansas State.
--Dana Becker | @SBLiveIA