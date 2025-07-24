Early Blowouts the Norm at Iowa State Baseball
The two early semifinals at the Iowa high school state baseball tournament both ended early, as Martensdale-St. Marys in Class 1A and Dubuque Wahlert in 3A took care of business.
Behind an 11-run fifth, the Blue Devils eliminated Hillcrest Academy, 18-8 in six. Trey Wight was 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored, Colton Wight added three hits with three RBI, Brady Baker drove in three and so did Owen Fitzpatrik.
Down 8-2, Martensdale-St. Marys rallied, first scoring three in the fourth before exploding in the fifth. Cale Morrow was credited with the win, pitching three-plus innings of one-hit baseball with three strikeouts.
Seth Ours drove in three for Hillcrest Academy while Rylan Good plated two.
Saint Ansgar will meet Martensdale-St. Marys for the title after besting East Buchanan, 8-5. The two teams scored 12 runs between the fourth and sixth innings.
Jayce Schwiesow was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Anthony Schnable had two hits and scored twice. Colton Wynia drove in a pair and Joe Clevenger had two hits.
For East Buchanan, Kyle Peck had two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Dubuque Wahlert Silences Big Bats of Saydel
Foti Rigopoulos pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven to help Dubuque Wahlert to a 10-0 win in five over Saydel.
Will Specht had three hits and scored twice, Noah Krapfl drove in three and both Brandon Cummer and Rigopoulos plated two runs. Cummer had a triple and Specht a double.
For Saydel, they received hits from James Tounsley, Blake Fish and Chase Sharp.
Awaiting Dubuque Wahlert will be Pella, who scored twice in the seventh to stun Sioux City Bishop Heelan from Sioux City’s Lewis and Clark Park, 3-2.
The Dutch had a 1-0 lead after the first before the Crusaders took the lead with two in the sixth. Anderson Schmirm had two hits with an RBI while Lakw Cowman had a hit and an RBI.
Kaleb LaFavor went six-plus on the mound for Heelan, striking out eight. Jon Hope was 3-for-3 with a run scored while Charlie Vandrager drove in two.