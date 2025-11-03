Elite Iowa High School RB Picks Up Another Offer
One of the top Iowa high school running backs has added more FBS Division I offers to his table.
Savion Miller, a junior on the unbeaten Iowa City Regina High School football team, was offered by PJ Fleck and Minnesota this past weekend. Miller also holds official offers from Iowa State, Miami, Missouri, Toledo and Kent State.
“After a great gameday visit and conversation with (Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett) I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Minnesota,” Miller posted on social media.
Iowa City Regina's Savion Miller With Over 2,220 Offensive Yards, 34 Touchdowns
On the year, Miller has 755 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, averaging over nine yards per carry. He has also caught seven passes for 205 yards, with all seven going for touchdowns.
As a sophomore, Miller ran for 922 yards with eight touchdowns, catching 16 passes for 192. He had 142 yards rushing and two TDs as a freshman while hauling in three passes for 81 yards and a score.
In all, Miller has rushed for 1,819 yards, scoring 24 rushing touchdowns, catching 26 passes for 478 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
Savion Miller Also Heard From Former Minnesota Standout Running Back and Kent State Running Backs Coach
According to 247Sports, Miller is a three-star prospect and the No. 4 player in Iowa overall. The recruiting service has him as the No. 30 running back in the Class of 2027.
Just hours after the Minnesota offer came in, Miller picked up the offer from Kent State and its running backs coach, Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim was a standout running back himself at Minnesota, earning All-American honors, and spent time in the NFL with both the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Iowa City Regina One Win Away From Trip to Iowa High School Football Semifinals
Iowa City Regina has not played an entire game with its starters since early in September, earning eight consecutive wins by at least 32 points. The Regals host Pleasantville this Friday night in Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa high school football playoffs.
A win over Pleasantville will punch a ticket to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa and the state football playoff semifinals for Iowa City Regina.
The Regals also feature senior quarterback Kyle Tracy and wide receiver/linebacker Tate Wallace, who are both receiving plenty of college interest. Like Miller, Wallace is a junior who has garnered offers from Tennessee, Minnesota, Toledo and others.