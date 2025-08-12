High School

Elite Iowa Prep Athlete Makes College Decision

Maquoketa’s Cora Widel will play basketball at Upper Iowa

Dana Becker

Cora Widel of Maquoketa High School committed to play basketball at Upper Iowa.
Cora Widel of Maquoketa High School committed to play basketball at Upper Iowa.

Cora Widel of Maquoketa High School is one of the top athletes in the state.

Widel, a senior this coming fall, has committed to play basketball at the University of Upper Iowa. Last year, she averaged 14.5 points with four rebounds, three assists and over two steals per game.

“I am beyond grateful to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Upper Iowa,” Widel posted on social media. “Thank you to all of the coaches and trainers who have worked with me along the way, especially Coach Specht, Ben Hildebrandt, Jordan Harris and Aaron Meyer.

“I appreciate you for making me the athlete and basketball player I am today. Thank you to my family for sacrificing endless hours with me on the road and in the gym. Along with a big thank you to Coach Maass and Coach Griffin at Upper Iowa for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Cora Widel is a multi-sport standout for Maquoketa

Widel showed her ability to stretch a defense, knocking down 46 three-pointers. She was also a 74 percent shooter from the free throw line. As a sophomore, she averaged 16.6 points with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Along with basketball, Widel is a multi-sport standout for the Cardinals, having competed at the state track and field meet in numerous events.

Upper Iowa is an NCAA Div. II program that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

