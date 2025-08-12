Elite Iowa Prep Athlete Makes College Decision
Cora Widel of Maquoketa High School is one of the top athletes in the state.
Widel, a senior this coming fall, has committed to play basketball at the University of Upper Iowa. Last year, she averaged 14.5 points with four rebounds, three assists and over two steals per game.
“I am beyond grateful to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Upper Iowa,” Widel posted on social media. “Thank you to all of the coaches and trainers who have worked with me along the way, especially Coach Specht, Ben Hildebrandt, Jordan Harris and Aaron Meyer.
“I appreciate you for making me the athlete and basketball player I am today. Thank you to my family for sacrificing endless hours with me on the road and in the gym. Along with a big thank you to Coach Maass and Coach Griffin at Upper Iowa for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”
Cora Widel is a multi-sport standout for Maquoketa
Widel showed her ability to stretch a defense, knocking down 46 three-pointers. She was also a 74 percent shooter from the free throw line. As a sophomore, she averaged 16.6 points with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Along with basketball, Widel is a multi-sport standout for the Cardinals, having competed at the state track and field meet in numerous events.
Upper Iowa is an NCAA Div. II program that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.