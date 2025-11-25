Vote: Iowa Girls High School Basketball 2A Preseason Player Of The Year
The time for preseason honors is here, as the girls basketball season in Iowa is set to tip and action heats up into the cold winter months.
High School on SI needs your help in determining the preseason player of the year in each classification of girls basketball in Iowa, so we are asking for you to vote for who you believe should be named.
The following are the nominees for each classification, with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winners will be announced once voting has concluded in each class.
The nominees were narrowed down from a strong pool of players to the following list of finalists. There were a number of several other worthy contenders for the honor who were left off.
Voting runs through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Girls High School Basketball Class 2A Preseason Player Of The Year
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
To say Eisbach had a freshman season to remember would be an understatement, as she averaged 32 points per game with 9.7 rebounds, 5.3 steals, three assists and over a block.
Taryn Peterson, Exira-EHK
Peterson was second in 2A in scoring per game last year as a sophomore, averaging 22.5 a night with six steals, four rebounds and over three assists.
Sydney Doeschot, Hinton
Doeschot and Hinton are state title contenders, as she returns after posting nearly 20 points with six assists, four steals and three rebounds a game.
Jordyn Crosman, Ogden
Crosman was a scoring threat as a junior, averaging 19.7 points with nearly six rebounds, almost three steals and an assist per game.
Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley
Ranschau racked up over 19 points per game with three steals and three assists as well.
Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg
A track star, Schany shined on the hardwood, averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and nearly three steals and blocked combined per game.
Avery Wilson, Sioux Central
Wilson put together a big year, posting 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.
Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina
McLaughlin will be the leader for the Regals after averaging 17 points with 5.6 assists, four steals and four rebounds per contest as a freshman.
Morgan Crees, Panorama
Crees filled her stat line last year each night, averaging 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
