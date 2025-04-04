Estherville-Lincoln Central girls head basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Don Martindale has announced his resignation as head girls basketball coach at Estherville-Lincoln Central. The news was first reported by KCAU 9 SportsZone.
Martindale was the coach in charge during the 2022 season when the Midgets captured the Class 3A state championship. Estherville-Lincoln Central reached the state tournament five times under his guidance during eight years.
This past season, the Midgets went 21-4 overall, their fourth consecutive season with at least 20 wins. They reached the state tournament, falling to Mount Vernon in the semifinals, 35-34.
Martindale took over in 2017-18, winning eight games. That was the most since the 2012-13 season went 23-4. From that point on, Estherville-Lincoln Central never won few than 14 games in a season.
Overall, Martindale was 150-49, winning 26 games during the state-title season.
Estherville-Lincoln Central graduates all five senior starters in Cara Schiltz, Rylee Yager, Haylee Stokes, Julissa Smith and Hillary Ruschy. They are set to return Morgan Clabaugh, Zoey DeRuyter and Grace Nath.