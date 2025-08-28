Expanded Viewing for Iowa High School State Championships
The upcoming 2025-26 Iowa high school state championships will be available to view on multiple platforms.
In a release posted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, coverage of upcoming state championships on the boys’ side will be streamed live on the IHSAA’s website. Also, dozens of tournament event dates will appear across multiple platforms through arrangements with Gray Media, Marquee Sports Network, Mediacom and Nexstar.
“We’re thrilled to have tournament partners who will help us reach Iowa high school sports fans wherever they are and however they watch,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Our debut broadcasts this fall will be a major step forward for easy and accessible coverage of IHSAA championships.”
Along with the events airing on multiple outlets, there will be multiple options to view them. That includes over the air (OTA), over the top (OTT) and cable. Selected networks, channels and apps of each tournament partner will feature events across seven sports and nine sites.
Tournament partners include Gray Media, which will broadcast events to channels in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska. Events on OTA partners (Gray, Nexstar) will primarily feature on Dash/Dot channels.
Tournament Partners who will Air Live IHSAA State Championships
Here is a list of tournament partners:
Gray Media
KCRG, Cedar Rapids
KTIV, Sioux City
KTTC, Rochester (Minnesota)
KWQC, Davenport
KYOU, Ottumwa
WGEM, Quincy (Illinois)
WOMT, Omaha (Nebraska)
North Star Sports (Minnesota)
Marquee Sports Network
Mediacom
MC22
Nexstar
WHO, Des Moines
Dates for 2025-26 Iowa High School State Championships
Football
Semifinals, November 12-15
Wrestling, State Duals
Finals, February 7
Swimming
Meet, February 13-14
Wrestling, Traditional Tournament
Semifinals, February 20
Basketball
Quarterfinals/Semifinals, March 9-12
Track and Field
Meet, May 21-23
Soccer
Semifinals/Finals, June 3-5
Baseball
All Rounds, July 20-24