Expanded Viewing for Iowa High School State Championships

Several media platforms will air live Iowa high school state events

The Iowa High School Athletic Association will air all state events online and through other platforms in 2025-26.
The upcoming 2025-26 Iowa high school state championships will be available to view on multiple platforms.

In a release posted by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, coverage of upcoming state championships on the boys’ side will be streamed live on the IHSAA’s website. Also, dozens of tournament event dates will appear across multiple platforms through arrangements with Gray Media, Marquee Sports Network, Mediacom and Nexstar.

“We’re thrilled to have tournament partners who will help us reach Iowa high school sports fans wherever they are and however they watch,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “Our debut broadcasts this fall will be a major step forward for easy and accessible coverage of IHSAA championships.”

Along with the events airing on multiple outlets, there will be multiple options to view them. That includes over the air (OTA), over the top (OTT) and cable. Selected networks, channels and apps of each tournament partner will feature events across seven sports and nine sites.

Tournament partners include Gray Media, which will broadcast events to channels in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska. Events on OTA partners (Gray, Nexstar) will primarily feature on Dash/Dot channels.

Tournament Partners who will Air Live IHSAA State Championships

Here is a list of tournament partners: 

Gray Media

KCRG, Cedar Rapids

KTIV, Sioux City

KTTC, Rochester (Minnesota)

KWQC, Davenport

KYOU, Ottumwa

WGEM, Quincy (Illinois)

WOMT, Omaha (Nebraska)

North Star Sports (Minnesota)

Marquee Sports Network

Mediacom

MC22

Nexstar

WHO, Des Moines

Dates for 2025-26 Iowa High School State Championships

Football

Semifinals, November 12-15

Wrestling, State Duals

Finals, February 7

Swimming

Meet, February 13-14

Wrestling, Traditional Tournament

Semifinals, February 20

Basketball

Quarterfinals/Semifinals, March 9-12

Track and Field

Meet, May 21-23

Soccer

Semifinals/Finals, June 3-5

Baseball

All Rounds, July 20-24

