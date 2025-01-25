High School

Fellow coaches come to support of one another at Ridge View High School

Dana Becker

Ridge View head baseball coach Eric Myrtue was at the center of a recent school board meeting.
Being a coach at any level is difficult, especially in this day and age. However, it seems to be even more tough to make it at the high school ranks.

Ridge View High School head baseball coach Eric Myrtue was the focal point at a recent school board meeting, according to a report by the Ida County Courier

While no exact complaints against Myrtue were put on record during the session or discussed, the school board went into a closed session after comments from fellow coaches were made.

Athletic director and wrestling coach Joel Brus, football head coach Brian Wilken, volleyball coach Monica Brandhorst and longtime coach and teacher Dale Tokheim all came to support Myrtue.

“There needs to be a progress if you’re going to fire a coach,” Tokheim said. “Unless they’ve done something egregious, and I don’t think Eric has. It was just brought to my attention that he might not get his contract renewed.

“Eric has a good evaluation from the AD, he’s had success on the field and people that call you as school board members to complain about a coach have an axe to grind. Their child probaby got bencher, or they don’t get enough playing time. 

“I think you guys need to make sure you’re telling those parents to call the coach, then call the AD, then call the superintendent. But there’s got to be a process.”

The Raptors have had back-to-back winning seasons, going 16-10 last year. Myrtue’s first season was in 2022, as the team won 12 games. They won 14 the following year, as he is 42-31 overall. 

Ridge View is expected to return 12 key starters including ace pitcher Kinnick Jensen.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

