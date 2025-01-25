Fellow coaches come to support of one another at Ridge View High School
Being a coach at any level is difficult, especially in this day and age. However, it seems to be even more tough to make it at the high school ranks.
Ridge View High School head baseball coach Eric Myrtue was the focal point at a recent school board meeting, according to a report by the Ida County Courier.
While no exact complaints against Myrtue were put on record during the session or discussed, the school board went into a closed session after comments from fellow coaches were made.
Athletic director and wrestling coach Joel Brus, football head coach Brian Wilken, volleyball coach Monica Brandhorst and longtime coach and teacher Dale Tokheim all came to support Myrtue.
“There needs to be a progress if you’re going to fire a coach,” Tokheim said. “Unless they’ve done something egregious, and I don’t think Eric has. It was just brought to my attention that he might not get his contract renewed.
“Eric has a good evaluation from the AD, he’s had success on the field and people that call you as school board members to complain about a coach have an axe to grind. Their child probaby got bencher, or they don’t get enough playing time.
“I think you guys need to make sure you’re telling those parents to call the coach, then call the AD, then call the superintendent. But there’s got to be a process.”
The Raptors have had back-to-back winning seasons, going 16-10 last year. Myrtue’s first season was in 2022, as the team won 12 games. They won 14 the following year, as he is 42-31 overall.
Ridge View is expected to return 12 key starters including ace pitcher Kinnick Jensen.