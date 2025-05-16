High School

Fields set for upcoming Iowa high school state track championships

The three-day event begins Thursday in Des Moines and Drake Stadium

Dana Becker

Clear Lakes’ Reese Brownlee lands during high school girls long jump in the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium on April 24, 2025, in Des, Moines, Iowa
Clear Lakes' Reese Brownlee lands during high school girls long jump in the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium on April 24, 2025, in Des, Moines, Iowa

The fields are now set for events at the upcoming Iowa high school state track and field championships.

All the action begins Thursday from Drake Stadium in Des Moines. 

Class 2A and 3A for boys and girls will begin Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. The afternoon session starts at 2:40 p.m. both days for 1A and 4A athletes.

Saturday sees a 9 a.m. start for all four classes with the final event beginning at 4:20 p.m.

A tentative list of state qualifiers for the boys can be found on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website while the same for the girls can be found at Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s site.

High School on SI will have complete coverage from all the action throughout the three days of the event.

