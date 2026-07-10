Final Iowa High School Softball State Class Rankings Revealed

The final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings have been revealed as the last three classifications hit the diamond for postseason play.

Previously, Class 1A and Class 2A Top 15 rankings were released. Now, the other three classes have been updated for one final time. High School On SI Iowa also recently released a new edition of the Top 25 state rankings, with Waukee Northwest remaining in the No. 1 spot.

Waukee Northwest Retains Top Position In Class 5A

The Class 5A defending state champion Wolves went wire-to-wire at the No. 1 position in the state, going 34-4 over the course of the regular season. Led by Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest captured the state title in 2025, and they will be one of the top contenders this summer, as well.

Ankeny Centennial, who has split action with the Wolves this season, remained No. 2 followed by West Des Moines Valley, Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Cedar Falls dropped from 10th to 12th this week while Linn-Mar fell one spot from 13th to 12th. Des Moines Roosevelt and Johnston each moved up, as Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids Prairie switched spots.

No Change In Top 6 Of Class 4A Rankings

ADM, Carlisle, Fort Dodge, Western Dubuque, North Scott and Winterset all remained in the first six spots in Class 4A this week.

Clear Creek-Amana and North Polk flip-flopped for seventh and eighth, as did Norwalk and Cedar Rapids Xavier to round out the Top 15.

Marion moved into the rankings, sliding in at 14th and replacing Newton.

Williamsburg Leads Way In Class 3A

In Class 3A, the Raiders are the defending state champions and the top-ranked team once more, with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic checking in at No. 2.

Albia, Mount Vernon and PCM complete the Top 5 for the week. West Delaware and West Liberty switched spots as the only change in the rankings.

Here are the final rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for softball.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Ankeny Centennial West Des Moines Valley Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Kennedy Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Waukee Pleasant Valley Des Moines Roosevelt Johnston Cedar Falls Linn-Mar Bettendorf Cedar Rapids Prairie

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

ADM Carlisle Fort Dodge Western Dubuque North Scott Winterset Clear Creek-Amana North Polk Norwalk Cedar Rapids Xavier Sioux City Bishop Heelan Burlington Grinnell Marion Waverly-Shell Rock

Dropped out: Newton (14).

Class 3A

Williamsburg Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Albia Mount Vernon PCM Van Meter Davenport Assumption Atlantic West Delaware West Liberty Centerville Roland-Story Clear Lake Pella Christian Algona

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

Riverside Grand View Christian Missouri Valley Louisa-Muscatine Interstate 35 Durant West Lyon Wapsie Valley Iowa City Regina Catholic Hinton Logan-Magnolia Dyersville Beckman Catholic Pleasantville West Marshall Pocahontas Area

Dropped out: None.

Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon Clarksville Fort Dodge St. Edmond West Monona Mason City Newman Catholic North Linn Southeast Warren Newell-Fonda Wayne Remsen St. Mary’s North Butler Kingsley-Pierson Kee Holy Trinity Catholic Edgewood-Colesburg

Dropped out: None.