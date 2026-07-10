Final Iowa High School Softball State Class Rankings Revealed
The final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings have been revealed as the last three classifications hit the diamond for postseason play.
Previously, Class 1A and Class 2A Top 15 rankings were released. Now, the other three classes have been updated for one final time. High School On SI Iowa also recently released a new edition of the Top 25 state rankings, with Waukee Northwest remaining in the No. 1 spot.
Waukee Northwest Retains Top Position In Class 5A
The Class 5A defending state champion Wolves went wire-to-wire at the No. 1 position in the state, going 34-4 over the course of the regular season. Led by Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest captured the state title in 2025, and they will be one of the top contenders this summer, as well.
Ankeny Centennial, who has split action with the Wolves this season, remained No. 2 followed by West Des Moines Valley, Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Cedar Falls dropped from 10th to 12th this week while Linn-Mar fell one spot from 13th to 12th. Des Moines Roosevelt and Johnston each moved up, as Bettendorf and Cedar Rapids Prairie switched spots.
No Change In Top 6 Of Class 4A Rankings
ADM, Carlisle, Fort Dodge, Western Dubuque, North Scott and Winterset all remained in the first six spots in Class 4A this week.
Clear Creek-Amana and North Polk flip-flopped for seventh and eighth, as did Norwalk and Cedar Rapids Xavier to round out the Top 15.
Marion moved into the rankings, sliding in at 14th and replacing Newton.
Williamsburg Leads Way In Class 3A
In Class 3A, the Raiders are the defending state champions and the top-ranked team once more, with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic checking in at No. 2.
Albia, Mount Vernon and PCM complete the Top 5 for the week. West Delaware and West Liberty switched spots as the only change in the rankings.
Here are the final rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for softball.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Pleasant Valley
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Johnston
- Cedar Falls
- Linn-Mar
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
- ADM
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- North Scott
- Winterset
- Clear Creek-Amana
- North Polk
- Norwalk
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Burlington
- Grinnell
- Marion
- Waverly-Shell Rock
Dropped out: Newton (14).
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- Mount Vernon
- PCM
- Van Meter
- Davenport Assumption
- Atlantic
- West Delaware
- West Liberty
- Centerville
- Roland-Story
- Clear Lake
- Pella Christian
- Algona
Dropped out: None.
Class 2A
- Riverside
- Grand View Christian
- Missouri Valley
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Interstate 35
- Durant
- West Lyon
- Wapsie Valley
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Hinton
- Logan-Magnolia
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Pleasantville
- West Marshall
- Pocahontas Area
Dropped out: None.
Class 1A
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Clarksville
- Fort Dodge St. Edmond
- West Monona
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- North Linn
- Southeast Warren
- Newell-Fonda
- Wayne
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- North Butler
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Kee
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- Edgewood-Colesburg
Dropped out: None.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker