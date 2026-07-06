Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - July 6, 2026

While several schools wrap up regular season play, postseason action is here for others in Iowa high school softball this week.

That means it is win-or-go-home situations on the diamond, with all roads leading to Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Sitting at the top of the state rankings is still Waukee Northwest, as they concluded June with sweeps over Des Moines Roosevelt and Urbandale, which led into a win over Ankeny to begin July.

The defending Class 5A state champion Wolves and Ankeny Centennial appear to be on a collision course for the title later this summer, as they have held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots throughout the season.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - July 6, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 32-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The reigning Class 5A champions have won five in a row, allowing just four total runs in those games. On the year, Waukee Northwest is allowing under two runs per game against one of the toughest schedules in the state.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 32-2

Previous rank: No. 2

Jordyn Kennedy, Mady Ott and company already have the state’s single-season team home run record, but they want more. The Jaguars showed they are capable of doing it, splitting with Waukee Northwest after losing a single-game earlier this year to the Wolves.

3. ADM

Record: 29-4

Previous rank: No. 5

A dozen straight wins includes 10 games where the Tigers allowed zero or no runs, highlighted by a win over North Polk. ADM will take on Southeast Polk to conclude the regular season before seeking a Class 4A state tournament bid.

4. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 26-7

Previous rank: No. 3

The Tigers are not going anywhere, as Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial might be the “new kids” on the block, Valley continues to secure marquee wins and will have something to say about the title come Rogers Park.

5. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 26-4

Previous rank: No. 4

A 4-3 setback to Southeast Polk and a 3-2 loss to Norwalk have calmed the run for the Mustangs a bit in Class 5A, but they can make a big statement before postseason play when they host Ankeny Centennial this week.

6. Western Dubuque

Record: 26-8

Previous rank: No. 7

Following a split with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, the Bobcats downed both Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Rapids Jefferson. They are moving towards a strong finish with a key doubleheader at Linn-Mar on the horizon.

7. Fort Dodge

Record: 34-4

Previous rank: No. 8

The Dodgers put together an unbeaten run through the Iowa Alliance Conference North division and are still putting up over 10 runs a night. They will wrap up the regular season with Class 5A opponents Cedar Falls and Waukee before chasing a “home” bid to the Class 4A state tournament.

8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 29-5

Previous rank: No. 9

Julia Roth has placed her name atop the state’s career home run list as she looks to hold off Ankeny Centennial’s Jordyn Kennedy. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles are soaring towards the postseason, winning nine in a row, including sweeps of Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Xavier.

9. Carlisle

Record: 29-5

Previous rank: No. 10

Wins over Iowa City Regina Catholic, Clear Creek-Amana and Ballard got the Wildcats back on track this past week. They have a showdown with North Polk before going to work on a regional title and Class 4A state tournament appearance.

10. Albia

Record: 29-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Lady Dees fell to Davenport Assumption in a nail-biter, 1-0, but bounced right back, scoring four consecutive wins. Albia still features one of the stingiest defenses in the state led by star pitcher Grace Pence.

11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 31-8

Previous rank: No. 12

12. Williamsburg

Record: 32-5

Previous rank: No. 11

13. Davenport Assumption

Record: 27-8

Previous rank: No. 21

14. Missouri Valley

Record: 24-2

Previous rank: No. 22

15. Exira-EHK/Audubon

Record: 20-4

Previous rank: No. 17

16. Atlantic

Record: 29-6

Previous rank: No. 15

17. Mount Vernon

Record: 30-7

Previous rank: No. 13

18. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 27-11

Previous rank: No. 14

19. Clarksville

Record: 21-6

Previous rank: No. 16

20. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 29-8

Previous rank: No. 18

21. Riverside

Record: 23-5

Previous rank: Unranked

22. North Scott

Record: 20-12

Previous rank: Unranked

23. PCM

Record: 21-4

Previous rank: Unranked

24. Southeast Polk

Record: 20-14

Previous rank: Unranked

25. Lewis Central

Record: 21-5

Previous rank: No. 25

Dropped out: No. 19 Bettendorf, No. 20 Van Meter, No. 24 Grand View Christian, No. 23 Interstate 35.