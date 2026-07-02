Two New No. 1s In Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings
For the first time this season, there are two new No. 1 teams in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings.
In Class 2A, Riverside jumped from fourth to first, replacing Grand View Christian at the top spot. Interstate 35 remained second, Grand View Christian is now third and Missouri Valley moved up one spot from fifth to fourth.
Exira-EHK/Audubon took over as the new No. 1 in Class 1A, as defending state champion Clarksville fell to second. Fort Dodge St. Edmond remained third, as the rest of the Top 9 did not change this week.
Remaining Three Classes Keep Same Top Teams
Waukee Northwest continues to lead the way in Class 5A ahead of Ankeny Centennial, with West Des Moines Valley, Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Kennedy rounding out the Top 5.
The Wolves are also the top-ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa State Softball Top 25 Rankings.
ADM holds the No. 1 position in Class 4A, as Carlisle and Fort Dodge check in behind them. Western Dubuque, North Scott and Winterset all moved ahead of North Polk, who fell from fourth to seventh.
Reigning Class 3A state champion Williamsburg, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Albia are first, second and third in Class 3A for another week.
Several New Teams Enter The Rankings
With postseason action right around the corner, a handful of newcomers entered the Top 15 of their respective classes.
Johnston jumped from unranked to 13th in Class 5A, replacing Muscatine. Burlington and Waverly-Shell Rock both moved into the Class 4A rankings at 13th and 15th, taking spots previously belonging to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Boone.
Roland-Story is now ranked 13th in Class 3A with Charles City dropping out, West Marshall moved into the Class 2A Top 15 at No. 14, as East Marshall fell, and Kingsley-Pierson, Kee High and Holy Trinity Catholic are all now ranked in Class 1A.
Those three moved in as Highland, Griswold and Martensdale-St. Marys fell out.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball class rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Falls
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Linn-Mar
- Johnston
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Bettendorf
Dropped out: Muscatine (15).
Class 4A
- ADM
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- North Scott
- Winterset
- North Polk
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Norwalk
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Grinnell
- Burlington
- Newton
- Waverly-Shell Rock
Dropped out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10), Boone (14).
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- Mount Vernon
- PCM
- Van Meter
- Davenport Assumption
- Atlantic
- West Liberty
- West Delaware
- Algona
- Centerville
- Roland-Story
- Clear Lake
- Pella Christian
Dropped out: Charles City (11).
Class 2A
- Riverside
- Interstate 35
- Grand View Christian
- Missouri Valley
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Durant
- West Lyon
- Wapsie Valley
- Logan-Magnolia
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Hinton
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Pleasantville
- West Marshall
- Pocahontas Area
Dropped out: East Marshall (13).
Class 1A
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Clarksville
- Fort Dodge St. Edmond
- West Monona
- Mason City Newman
- Newell-Fonda
- North Linn
- Southeast Warren
- Wayne
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- North Butler
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Kee High
- Holy Trinity Catholic
Dropped out: Highland (12), Griswold (14), Martensdale-St. Marys (15).
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker