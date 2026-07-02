Two New No. 1s In Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings

For the first time this season, there are two new No. 1 teams in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings .

In Class 2A, Riverside jumped from fourth to first, replacing Grand View Christian at the top spot. Interstate 35 remained second, Grand View Christian is now third and Missouri Valley moved up one spot from fifth to fourth.

Exira-EHK/Audubon took over as the new No. 1 in Class 1A, as defending state champion Clarksville fell to second. Fort Dodge St. Edmond remained third, as the rest of the Top 9 did not change this week.

Remaining Three Classes Keep Same Top Teams

Waukee Northwest continues to lead the way in Class 5A ahead of Ankeny Centennial, with West Des Moines Valley, Dallas Center-Grimes and Cedar Rapids Kennedy rounding out the Top 5.

The Wolves are also the top-ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa State Softball Top 25 Rankings .

ADM holds the No. 1 position in Class 4A, as Carlisle and Fort Dodge check in behind them. Western Dubuque, North Scott and Winterset all moved ahead of North Polk, who fell from fourth to seventh.

Reigning Class 3A state champion Williamsburg, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic and Albia are first, second and third in Class 3A for another week.

Several New Teams Enter The Rankings

With postseason action right around the corner , a handful of newcomers entered the Top 15 of their respective classes.

Johnston jumped from unranked to 13th in Class 5A, replacing Muscatine. Burlington and Waverly-Shell Rock both moved into the Class 4A rankings at 13th and 15th, taking spots previously belonging to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Boone.

Roland-Story is now ranked 13th in Class 3A with Charles City dropping out, West Marshall moved into the Class 2A Top 15 at No. 14, as East Marshall fell, and Kingsley-Pierson, Kee High and Holy Trinity Catholic are all now ranked in Class 1A.

Those three moved in as Highland, Griswold and Martensdale-St. Marys fell out.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball class rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Ankeny Centennial West Des Moines Valley Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Kennedy Southeast Polk Dowling Catholic Waukee Pleasant Valley Cedar Falls Des Moines Roosevelt Linn-Mar Johnston Cedar Rapids Prairie Bettendorf

Dropped out: Muscatine (15).

Class 4A

ADM Carlisle Fort Dodge Western Dubuque North Scott Winterset North Polk Clear Creek-Amana Cedar Rapids Xavier Norwalk Sioux City Bishop Heelan Grinnell Burlington Newton Waverly-Shell Rock

Dropped out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10), Boone (14).

Class 3A

Williamsburg Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Albia Mount Vernon PCM Van Meter Davenport Assumption Atlantic West Liberty West Delaware Algona Centerville Roland-Story Clear Lake Pella Christian

Dropped out: Charles City (11).

Class 2A

Riverside Interstate 35 Grand View Christian Missouri Valley Louisa-Muscatine Durant West Lyon Wapsie Valley Logan-Magnolia Iowa City Regina Catholic Hinton Dyersville Beckman Catholic Pleasantville West Marshall Pocahontas Area

Dropped out: East Marshall (13).

Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon Clarksville Fort Dodge St. Edmond West Monona Mason City Newman Newell-Fonda North Linn Southeast Warren Wayne Remsen St. Mary’s North Butler Edgewood-Colesburg Kingsley-Pierson Kee High Holy Trinity Catholic

Dropped out: Highland (12), Griswold (14), Martensdale-St. Marys (15).