First official IHSAA boys basketball rankings revealed
The first official Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings have been released.
These will be used to help determine postseason pairings, including district and substate, later this year. The next polls will be released on each subsequent Monday.
Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Ballard (3A), Western Christian (2A) and Bellevue Marquette (1A) hold the top spots in their respective classes.
Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball Top 10 rankings for each class:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(Jan. 6, 2025)
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5. Johnston; 6. Muscatine; 7. Linn-Mar; 8. Waukee; 9. West Des Moines Dowling; 10. Dubuque Senior
Class 3A
1. Ballard; 2. Clear Lake; 3. Decorah; 4. ADM; 5. Knoxville; 7. MOC-Floyd Valley; 8. Des Moines Christian; 9. Nevada; 10. Central DeWitt
Class 2A
1. Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Grand View Christian; 5. Unity Christian; 6. West Burlington; 7. Monticello; 8. Grundy Center; 9. Cascade; 10. Tri-Center.
Class 1A
1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. St. Edmond; 4. Remsen St. Mary’s 5. Woodbine; 6. Holy Trinity; 7. ACGC; 8. Bishop Garrigan; 9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 10. Northwood-Kensett.