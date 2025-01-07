High School

First official IHSAA boys basketball rankings revealed

Rankings will be used to determine postseason pairings later this year

Dana Becker

Ballard and Jude Gibson are the No. 1 team in 3A in the first installment of the IHSAA boys basketball rankings.
Ballard and Jude Gibson are the No. 1 team in 3A in the first installment of the IHSAA boys basketball rankings. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first official Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings have been released. 

These will be used to help determine postseason pairings, including district and substate, later this year. The next polls will be released on each subsequent Monday.

Cedar Falls (Class 4A), Ballard (3A), Western Christian (2A) and Bellevue Marquette (1A) hold the top spots in their respective classes. 

Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball Top 10 rankings for each class:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Jan. 6, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls; 2. West Des Moines Valley; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5. Johnston; 6. Muscatine; 7. Linn-Mar; 8. Waukee; 9. West Des Moines Dowling; 10. Dubuque Senior

Class 3A

1. Ballard; 2. Clear Lake; 3. Decorah; 4. ADM; 5. Knoxville; 7. MOC-Floyd Valley; 8. Des Moines Christian; 9. Nevada; 10. Central DeWitt

Class 2A

1. Western Christian; 2. Carroll Kuemper; 3. West Lyon; 4. Grand View Christian; 5. Unity Christian; 6. West Burlington; 7. Monticello; 8. Grundy Center; 9. Cascade; 10. Tri-Center.

Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette; 2. Madrid; 3. St. Edmond; 4. Remsen St. Mary’s 5. Woodbine; 6. Holy Trinity; 7. ACGC; 8. Bishop Garrigan; 9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 10. Northwood-Kensett.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa