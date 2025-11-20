First Official Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Released
The first set of girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic have been released.
These will be key later in the season as they are used to help determine postseason brackets, with the higher-ranked teams getting home games in the regionals.
No. 1 teams to start the year include two-time defending Class 5A state champion Johnson, Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Hinton (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).
Both Hinton and Council Bluffs St. Albert are defending state title.
Here are the first girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
(From the IGHSAU)
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Iowa City Liberty
- Iowa City West
- Waukee
- Ankeny
- Iowa City High
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- West Des Moines Valley
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Class 4A
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Bishop Heelan
- Norwalk
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Central DeWitt
- Sioux Center
- Carlisle
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- North Polk
- Burlington
- Solon
- Marion
- Pella
- Decorah
Class 3A
- Maquoketa
- Williamsburg
- Cherokee
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon
- PCM
- Spirit Lake
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Forest City
- Atlantic
- Davenport Assumption
- Mediapolis
- Tipton
- Kuemper Catholic
- Mid-Prairie
Class 2A
- Hinton
- Treynor
- Denver
- Rock Valley
- Sioux Central
- Central Lyon
- Maquoketa Valley
- ACGC
- Emmetsburg
- Grundy Center
- Pocahontas Area
- Iowa City Regina
- Earlham
- Riverside
- Cascade
Class 1A
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Bishop Garrigan
- Newell-Fonda
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Springville
- Exira-EHK
- Dunkerton
- Lynnville-Sully
- Kee
- Montezuma
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Mason City Newman
- North Linn
- Martensdale-St. Mary’s
- Harris-Lake Park
