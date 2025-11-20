High School

First Official Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings Released

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union releases first set of rankings

Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) shoots a three on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena.
The first set of girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic have been released.

These will be key later in the season as they are used to help determine postseason brackets, with the higher-ranked teams getting home games in the regionals.

No. 1 teams to start the year include two-time defending Class 5A state champion Johnson, Dallas Center-Grimes (4A), Maquoketa (3A), Hinton (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A).

Both Hinton and Council Bluffs St. Albert are defending state title.

Here are the first girls basketball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

(From the IGHSAU)

Class 5A

  1. Johnston
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Iowa City West
  7. Waukee
  8. Ankeny
  9. Iowa City High
  10. Cedar Rapids Washington
  11. West Des Moines Valley
  12. Pleasant Valley
  13. Cedar Falls
  14. Bettendorf
  15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class 4A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Bishop Heelan
  3. Norwalk
  4. Clear Creek-Amana
  5. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  6. Central DeWitt
  7. Sioux Center
  8. Carlisle
  9. Waverly-Shell Rock
  10. North Polk
  11. Burlington
  12. Solon
  13. Marion
  14. Pella
  15. Decorah

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa
  2. Williamsburg
  3. Cherokee
  4. Des Moines Christian
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. PCM
  7. Spirit Lake
  8. Dubuque Wahlert
  9. Forest City
  10. Atlantic
  11. Davenport Assumption
  12. Mediapolis
  13. Tipton
  14. Kuemper Catholic
  15. Mid-Prairie

Class 2A

  1. Hinton
  2. Treynor
  3. Denver
  4. Rock Valley
  5. Sioux Central
  6. Central Lyon
  7. Maquoketa Valley
  8. ACGC
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. Grundy Center
  11. Pocahontas Area
  12. Iowa City Regina
  13. Earlham
  14. Riverside
  15. Cascade

Class 1A

  1. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  2. Bishop Garrigan
  3. Newell-Fonda
  4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  5. Springville
  6. Exira-EHK
  7. Dunkerton
  8. Lynnville-Sully
  9. Kee
  10. Montezuma
  11. Coon Rapids-Bayard
  12. Mason City Newman
  13. North Linn
  14. Martensdale-St. Mary’s
  15. Harris-Lake Park

Published
