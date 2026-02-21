Iowa Girls Basketball: Regional Finals Set In 1A, 2A
Bids to the state basketball tournament on the line for two classes.
The Iowa girls high school basketball postseason continues to wind down, with all roads leading to Des Moines and the Casey’s Center.
Class 1A and 2A have reached the regional finals, as bids to the state tournament will be handed out on Wednesday, February 25 in those two classifications.
Defending 1A state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert takes on Coon Rapids-Bayard in Harlan while reigning 2A queen Hinton takes on Earlham in Denison.
Games are moved to neutral sites to accommodate crowds for the programs. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament takes place March 2-7.
Iowa Girls High School Basketball
Class 1A Regional Championships
- GTRA vs. Exira-EHK in Carroll
- Saint Ansgar vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Charles City
- George-Little Rock vs. Newell-Fonda in Cherokee
- Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert in Harlan
- Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan in Mason City
- Dunkerton vs. Edgewood-Colesburg in Waverly
- North Union vs. Lynnville-Sully in Webster City
- Kee vs. Springville in Manchester
Class 2A Regional Championships
- Iowa City Regina vs. Grundy Center in Benton
- Earlham vs. Hinton in Denison
- Maquoketa Valley vs. Emmetsburg in Hampton
- Sioux Central vs. Rock Valley in Hartley
- Cascade vs. Denver in Independence
- Westwood vs. Central Lyon in Le Mars
- West Lyon vs. Riverside in Sioux City
- Treynor vs. Pleasantville in Stuart
Published