First Official Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings Revealed

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the first set of Iowa girls high school soccer rankings for the 2026 spring season.

Starting the year off at No. 1 in their respective classes will be Waukee Northwest (Class 3A), Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Davenport Assumption (1A). All three are defending state champions from last year.

The Iowa girls high school soccer season started on Monday, March 23, with games beginning on Thursday, April 2. Teams can play 17 matches over the course of the season and one scrimmage.

State Tournament Set For June In Iowa Girls High School Soccer

Waukee Northwest earned clean sheets vs. Bettendorf and rival Waukee last year at state before besting No. 7 seed Linn-Mar in the finals, 3-2. The Wolves were the No. 1 seed a season ago, as Linn-Mar stunned Valley and Ankeny Centennial to advance.

Dallas Center-Grimes knocked off top-seed Waverly-Shell Rock in the finals, 1-0, as Davenport Assumption bested No. 1 Denver, 2-0.

The regional tournaments begin on May 26 and conclude on June 4, with the state tournament set for June 8-9 and 11-13.

Here are the Top 15 ranked teams in each classification of Iowa girls high school soccer from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union .

Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

Waukee Northwest Valley Ankeny Centennial Linn-Mar Ankeny Waukee Johnston Iowa City Liberty Pleasant Valley Bettendorf Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Prairie Ames Southeast Polk Indianola

Class 2A

Dallas Center-Grimes Waverly-Shell Rock Cedar Rapids Xavier Norwalk North Polk North Scott Bondurant-Farrar Sioux City Bishop Heelan ADM Lewis Central Pella Nevada Spencer Gilbert Independence

Class 1A

Davenport Assumption Des Moines Christian Hudson Denver Center Point-Urbana Treynor Council Bluffs St. Albert Tri-Center Underwood Dyersville Beckman Catholic Carroll Kuemper Catholic Dike-New Hartford Maquoketa Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Aplington-Parkersburg