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First Official Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings Revealed

Waukee Northwest, Dallas Center-Grimes, Davenport Assumption start season at the top.
Dana Becker|
Waukee Northwest's midfielder/forward Romey Croatt (25) and Linn-Mar midfielder Sofia Romero (23) battle for the ball during the first half in the 3A girls state soccer championship at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
Waukee Northwest's midfielder/forward Romey Croatt (25) and Linn-Mar midfielder Sofia Romero (23) battle for the ball during the first half in the 3A girls state soccer championship at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the first set of Iowa girls high school soccer rankings for the 2026 spring season.

Starting the year off at No. 1 in their respective classes will be Waukee Northwest (Class 3A), Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Davenport Assumption (1A). All three are defending state champions from last year.

The Iowa girls high school soccer season started on Monday, March 23, with games beginning on Thursday, April 2. Teams can play 17 matches over the course of the season and one scrimmage.

State Tournament Set For June In Iowa Girls High School Soccer

Waukee Northwest earned clean sheets vs. Bettendorf and rival Waukee last year at state before besting No. 7 seed Linn-Mar in the finals, 3-2. The Wolves were the No. 1 seed a season ago, as Linn-Mar stunned Valley and Ankeny Centennial to advance.

Dallas Center-Grimes knocked off top-seed Waverly-Shell Rock in the finals, 1-0, as Davenport Assumption bested No. 1 Denver, 2-0.

The regional tournaments begin on May 26 and conclude on June 4, with the state tournament set for June 8-9 and 11-13.

Here are the Top 15 ranked teams in each classification of Iowa girls high school soccer from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings

Class 3A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Valley
  3. Ankeny Centennial
  4. Linn-Mar
  5. Ankeny
  6. Waukee
  7. Johnston
  8. Iowa City Liberty
  9. Pleasant Valley
  10. Bettendorf
  11. Cedar Falls
  12. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  13. Ames
  14. Southeast Polk
  15. Indianola

Class 2A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Waverly-Shell Rock
  3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  4. Norwalk
  5. North Polk
  6. North Scott
  7. Bondurant-Farrar
  8. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  9. ADM
  10. Lewis Central
  11. Pella
  12. Nevada
  13. Spencer
  14. Gilbert
  15. Independence

Class 1A

  1. Davenport Assumption
  2. Des Moines Christian
  3. Hudson
  4. Denver
  5. Center Point-Urbana
  6. Treynor
  7. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  8. Tri-Center
  9. Underwood
  10. Dyersville Beckman Catholic
  11. Carroll Kuemper Catholic
  12. Dike-New Hartford
  13. Maquoketa
  14. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  15. Aplington-Parkersburg
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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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