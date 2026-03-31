First Official Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings Revealed
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the first set of Iowa girls high school soccer rankings for the 2026 spring season.
Starting the year off at No. 1 in their respective classes will be Waukee Northwest (Class 3A), Dallas Center-Grimes (2A) and Davenport Assumption (1A). All three are defending state champions from last year.
The Iowa girls high school soccer season started on Monday, March 23, with games beginning on Thursday, April 2. Teams can play 17 matches over the course of the season and one scrimmage.
State Tournament Set For June In Iowa Girls High School Soccer
Waukee Northwest earned clean sheets vs. Bettendorf and rival Waukee last year at state before besting No. 7 seed Linn-Mar in the finals, 3-2. The Wolves were the No. 1 seed a season ago, as Linn-Mar stunned Valley and Ankeny Centennial to advance.
Dallas Center-Grimes knocked off top-seed Waverly-Shell Rock in the finals, 1-0, as Davenport Assumption bested No. 1 Denver, 2-0.
The regional tournaments begin on May 26 and conclude on June 4, with the state tournament set for June 8-9 and 11-13.
Here are the Top 15 ranked teams in each classification of Iowa girls high school soccer from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Iowa Girls High School Soccer Rankings
Class 3A
- Waukee Northwest
- Valley
- Ankeny Centennial
- Linn-Mar
- Ankeny
- Waukee
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- Pleasant Valley
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Ames
- Southeast Polk
- Indianola
Class 2A
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Norwalk
- North Polk
- North Scott
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- ADM
- Lewis Central
- Pella
- Nevada
- Spencer
- Gilbert
- Independence
Class 1A
- Davenport Assumption
- Des Moines Christian
- Hudson
- Denver
- Center Point-Urbana
- Treynor
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Tri-Center
- Underwood
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Carroll Kuemper Catholic
- Dike-New Hartford
- Maquoketa
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Aplington-Parkersburg
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker