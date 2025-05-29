High School

First official Iowa high school softball rankings released

The first official set of Iowa high school softball rankings have been revealed

Dana Becker

Sophia Schlader and Waukee Northwest are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Iowa high school state softball rankings.
Sophia Schlader and Waukee Northwest are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Iowa high school state softball rankings. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

With spring sports wrapping up, it is now time to turn our attention to softball, as the Iowa high school season kicks off and runs through summer.

The first official rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, as Waukee Northwest checks in at No. 1 in the biggest classification.

Here are the first Iowa high school softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOFTBALL RANKINGS

(May 28, 2025)

Class 5A

1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. Pleasant Valley; 4. West Des Moines Valley; 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 6. Muscatine; 7. Ankeny; 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 9. Southeast Polk; 10. Johnston; 11. Waukee; 12. Iowa City Liberty; 13. Indianola; 14. Dubuque Senior; 15. Ames.

Class 4A

1. North Polk; 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 3. North Scott; 4. Fort Dodge; 5. ADM; 6. Western Dubuque; 7. Norwalk; 8. Carlisle; 9. Clear Creek-Amana; 10. Dallas Center-Grimes; 11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 12. Winterset; 13. Pella; 14. Burlington; 15. Creston.

Class 3A

1. Williamsburg; 2. Davenport Assumption; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Mount Vernon; 5. PCM; 6. Benton; 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 8. Clarinda; 9. West Liberty; 10. Washington; 11. Atlantic; 12. West Lyon; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. West Marshall; 15. Chariton.

Class 2A

1. Van Meter; 2. Exira-EHK/Audubon; 3. Lisbon; 4. Louisa-Muscatine; 5. East Marshall; 6. West Monona; 7. West Fork; 8. Iowa City Regina; 9. Central Springs; 10. Durant; 11. Hudson; 12. Jesup; 13. Osage; 14. Treynor; 15. Pleasantville.

Class 1A

1. Wayne; 2. Martensdale-St. Marys; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. St. Edmond; 5. Clarksville; 6. Edgewood-Colesburg; 7. Southeast Warren; 8. North Linn; 9. Woodbury Central; 10. Ankeny Christian; 11. Collins-Maxwell; 12. Akron-Westfield; 13. Woodbine; 14. Central City; 15. Sigourney.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa