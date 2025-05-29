First official Iowa high school softball rankings released
With spring sports wrapping up, it is now time to turn our attention to softball, as the Iowa high school season kicks off and runs through summer.
The first official rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, as Waukee Northwest checks in at No. 1 in the biggest classification.
Here are the first Iowa high school softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION SOFTBALL RANKINGS
(May 28, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. Pleasant Valley; 4. West Des Moines Valley; 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 6. Muscatine; 7. Ankeny; 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 9. Southeast Polk; 10. Johnston; 11. Waukee; 12. Iowa City Liberty; 13. Indianola; 14. Dubuque Senior; 15. Ames.
Class 4A
1. North Polk; 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 3. North Scott; 4. Fort Dodge; 5. ADM; 6. Western Dubuque; 7. Norwalk; 8. Carlisle; 9. Clear Creek-Amana; 10. Dallas Center-Grimes; 11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 12. Winterset; 13. Pella; 14. Burlington; 15. Creston.
Class 3A
1. Williamsburg; 2. Davenport Assumption; 3. Dubuque Wahlert; 4. Mount Vernon; 5. PCM; 6. Benton; 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 8. Clarinda; 9. West Liberty; 10. Washington; 11. Atlantic; 12. West Lyon; 13. Center Point-Urbana; 14. West Marshall; 15. Chariton.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter; 2. Exira-EHK/Audubon; 3. Lisbon; 4. Louisa-Muscatine; 5. East Marshall; 6. West Monona; 7. West Fork; 8. Iowa City Regina; 9. Central Springs; 10. Durant; 11. Hudson; 12. Jesup; 13. Osage; 14. Treynor; 15. Pleasantville.
Class 1A
1. Wayne; 2. Martensdale-St. Marys; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. St. Edmond; 5. Clarksville; 6. Edgewood-Colesburg; 7. Southeast Warren; 8. North Linn; 9. Woodbury Central; 10. Ankeny Christian; 11. Collins-Maxwell; 12. Akron-Westfield; 13. Woodbine; 14. Central City; 15. Sigourney.