Five-Star Iowa High School Basketball Prospect Makes Decision
A five-star Iowa girls high school basketball prospect has finally made her college decision.
Johnston High School senior Jenica Lewis announced her commitment to Notre Dame Thursday.
“From every moment, every game, every dream - it all fits,” Lewis posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) upon making her announcement. “They thought we were just finishing the puzzle…but really, I was revealing the next chapter.”
In her announcement, Lewis pulled a prank on her new teammates, revealing her decision in the process.
Notre Dame Beats Out Iowa, Others For Johnston Star Guard
Lewis, regarded as one of the top players in the Class of 2026, narrowed her decision down to four schools in Iowa, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU. She also had an offer from North Carolina before cutting to four schools.
The 5-foot-10 shooting guard has been a staple in the starting lineup for the Dragons, who have won back-to-back Class 5A state championships. They were also crowned champions in Iowa girls basketball’s largest class in 2022.
Lewis averaged 18 points with nearly four rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.5 steals and nearly four assists per turnover a game, shooting almost 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line as a junior.
As a sophomore, Lewis posted 13 points with three rebounds, three assists and over two steals a night. Lewis shot 45 percent from the field and 42 percent from the 3-point line during her freshman campaign, averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and over two steals a game.
Jenica Lewis Considered 5-Star Prospect
Brandon Clay, the director of scouting for women’s basketball for 247Sports, calls Lewis “one of the better spot up shooting options in the country in her class.” The recruiting service has her the No. 1 player in Iowa, the No. 5 shooting guard in the country and the No. 27 player overall in the nation.
In the compositive 247Sports rankings, she is ranked No. 22 overall and the fourth-best shooting guard in the Class of 2026.
“She’s got good size at the wing position with lateral mobility to not be a defensive liability,” Clay says. “Lewis’ ability to make open jumpers off her teammates getting into the paint is a skil that keeps opposing defenses honest.
“The best part of her projected growth is that Lewis still has room to grow with a college weight program.”
Lewis, Johnston Enter 2025-26 Season As Two-Time Defending State Champions
Lewis was a star before entering Johnston High School, earning accolades in middle school that put her on the fast track to being a five-star prospect.
Johnston enters the 2025-26 season on a 50-game win streak with Lewis at the forefront of the attack on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court. They host Cedar Falls on Tuesday, November 25 in the season opener.