Former Iowa Gatorade player of the year selected by Cleveland
The 2021-22 Iowa Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, Aaron Savary, is now off to start his professional career on the diamond.
Savary, a graduate of Dubuque Wahlert, was selected by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. He was picked in the 13th round with the 402nd overall selection.
During his award-winning senior season with Dubuque Wahlert, Savary was 7-1 on the mound with a 1.15 earned run average and 84 strikeouts in just under 49 innings pitched.
Opponents hit only .128 off Savary over 12 games and 11 appearances, as he had a WHIP of 0.99. He also hit .295 with six doubles, two homers and a triple, driving in 26 while scoring 29 times.
Savary went 9-1 with 96 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched as a junior, sporting an earned run average of 1.27 and a WHIP of 0.76 while belting six homers with 32 RBI and 41 runs scored.
The right-hander spent three seasons pitching for Iowa, going 12-3 with 45 appearances and an earned run average of 4.14. He was 7-2 this past year, striking out a career-high 82 batters.