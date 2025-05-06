Former Iowa Hawkeye, Mason City standout named head coach at Buena Vista
Jeff Horner is returning to Iowa for his next head coaching position.
Horner, who starred at Mason City High School before doing the same at the University of Iowa, has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at Buena Vista University. He replaces Trevor Johnson after departing from Truman State University recently.
“We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Jeff Horner as the next men’s basketball head coach at BVU,” said Buena Vista Director of Athletics, Amy Maier. “Jeff brings a wealth of experience and success as a coach, recruiter and player himself, as well as strong connections in Iowa and the Midwest.
“I am looking forward to Jeff getting started and bringing these attributes to BVU to begin making an immediate impact on the program.”
Buena Vista went 12-13 last year including a 7-9 mark in the American Rivers Conference.
Horner was the head coach at NCAA Div. II Truman State in Missouri for the past seven seasons, going 121-78 during that time. He led the program to two Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season titles and the conference tournament crown during the 2019-20 season.
Three times under Horner’s guidance Truman State reached the NCAA Div. II National Tournament, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2020-21.
“I am excited for this opportunity and feel that Buena Vista University is a special place,” Horner said. “The biggest attraction that brought me to Buena Vista was not only the athletic administration, but the administration as a whole actually cares about athletics and they make it a priority.”
A native of Mason City, Horner was tabbed Mr. Basketball in 2002 before being named team MVP at Iowa from 2004-06. He was a two-time all-Big Ten third team selection and named the MVP of the B1G Tournament in 2006.
Horner has made stops as a coach at Grand View University as an assistant along with a four-year run at West Des Moines Valley High School that included a state runner-up finish and a record of 70-28.
He spent a year at the University of North Dakota as director of basketball operations before joining the coaching staff as an assistant. Horner was inducted into the Iowa High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.