Former Iowa Hawkeye to take over high school basketball program

Austin Ash has been named the new boys basketball coach at Earlham

Dana Becker

Austin Ash, who started his college career at Iowa and finished with The Citadel, has been named the new boys basketball coach at Earlham High School.
Austin Ash has a pretty good idea of what it takes to compete in boys basketball within the state of Iowa. Now, he’ll get another shot at doing just that.

Ash, a former Iowa Hawkeye and The Citadel college basketball player, has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Earlham High School.

The former Mount Vernon High School standout and Cedar Rapids native posted over 23 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior in high school, earning all-state honors. He also played golf and was an honor roll student

From there, Ash attended Iowa, appearing in 44 games after starting out as a walk-on who earned a scholarship. He scored 94 career points and made 19 three-pointers before transferring to The Citadel as a graduate student.

Ash scored a high of 27 points for his new team, starting all 30 games while averaging 15.2 per game with 4.6 rebounds and nearly two assists. 

Earlham, a Class 1A school that competes in the West Central Conference, finished 14-9 last year overall and 7-7 in the league under Kevin Williamson. Four of the five starters are set to graduate with junior Griffin Messer returning alongside a host of others who saw time on the court.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball.

